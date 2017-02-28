Stuttgart Community Update March 2017

Download the PDF: here

For the most up to date announcements: click here

Facility Updates

Tax Center Open to All Community Members Now

Stuttgart Law Center, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks

Make an appointment at DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817.

Left Turns at Panzer Back Gate Now Allowed

Effective immediately left turns into the back gate during morning hours, and exiting the back gate in the afternoons will now be allowed.

Reminder the back gate is only open on school days. View the school calendar here

Back Gate Hours of Operation:

Inbound : Monday – Friday: 6:30-9:30a.m.

: Monday – Friday: 6:30-9:30a.m.

Outbound: Monday – Friday: 2:45-5 p.m.

Kelley Fitness Center is Going Cashless

Starting Mar. 1 cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Kelley Fitness Center. Acceptable forms of payment include: Master Card, Visa, American Express and Personal Checks. The Panzer Fitness Center is scheduled to follow, April 1.

DSN 421-2543 / 0711-729-2543.

Robinson Barracks Club Bar, Movie Program Closed

The RB Club, along with its movie program will no longer operate after Feb. 25, due to minimum customer usage and expenses associated with operations.

First run movies are available throughout the week at the Patch Movie Theater. Visit their website at www.aafes.com for movie details.

For special events/functions, accommodations are available at the Patch Community Club & Swabian Special Event Center on Patch Barracks, the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center on Panzer Kaserne and the Kelley Club on Kelley Barracks. Each of these operations offer room rental packages based on group sizes and other requirements.

Java, Broadway Café Hours Change

As of March 6, Java Cafe on Patch Barracks will no longer be open on Sundays.

As of March 6, the Broadway Café on Kelley Barracks will close at 1 p.m. daily instead of at 3pm.

Patch Fitness Center Closure

March 31, all day, the Patch Fitness Center will be closed for annual deep cleaning.

DSN 430-7136 / CIV 0711-680-7136

Motorcycle Safety Course is Open

Training site provides personnel with required motorcycle training courses. Courses are being offered March 23- June 1. Register online via U.S. Army Traffic Safety Training Program Registration System at: https://imc.army.mil/airs/Home.aspx (CAC) enabled.

https://imc.army.mil/airs/Home.aspx (CAC) enabled. DSN: 431-3832/civ. 0731-15-3832.

AAFES Distribution Move Impacts

AAFES/Exchange Europe distribution center moved from Giessen to Germersheim joining DLA and DECA. During the move adjustment period, customer impacts may include limited stock of some product items such as drinks, wine, beer, liquor, chips, and other consumable type items. Other dining facilities may be impacted as well to include Taco Bell.

Also, a recall on smokeless tobacco has wiped out all inventory. AAFES is in process of air freighting replacement stock.

POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required

Email confirmation is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx

Garrison SharePoint Authentication Issues

There have been reports of issues where appointment scheduling systems are maintained. The following may fix the issue for appointment services such as vehicle inspection/registration etc:

Follow these directions: Open Internet Explorer > Tools > Internet Options > Advanced tab > Reset Internet Explorer settings > Reset, then Restart computer.

Open Internet Explorer > Tools > Internet Options > Advanced tab > Reset Internet Explorer settings > Reset, then Restart computer. DSN: 314-431-2112/civ. 07031-15-2112.

Kelley Hotel Re-Opening Pending Exemptions to Hiring Freeze

Due to the hiring freeze, the hotel opening is on hold until further notice. Upon re-opening, patrons can enjoy a refurbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects will include the addition of a fitness room and the relocation of the continental breakfast area.

DSN 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3490.

Kelley Barracks SAC Parking Closed

From March 6-10, the 10-minute parking areas will be closed off in front of the Kelley Barracks School Age Center in order for workers to complete needed roof cleaning and maintenance.

Kelley Barracks Sewer Repair Project

Maple Strasse will close near Buildings 3309 and 3310. The street will be two-way traffic up to the work area. This detour is expected to continue through April.

Kelley and Robinson Barracks Army Family Housing BBQ’s

Work on the Barbecue areas in Buildings 300 – 313 on Robinson Barracks and in Buildings 3400 – 3408 on Kelley Barracks begins in January and will go through April 2017

Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction Extended

The new Subway restaurant facility construction next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks is in progress. Parking areas are blocked until completion, now estimated by September 2017, (originally April).

Patch Barracks Heating Project

Parking areas and portions of roads are blocked in support of the heating repair project through 2018.

New York Stasse will be blocked completely between Buildings 2308 and 2309. Parking for these buildings will remain open. Work is scheduled to take place until March 17. Road signs will be in place to alert traffic flow.

Patch Barracks Sidewalks

Repair of sidewalks and stairs connecting to Florida Straße near Buildings 2406, 2411, and 2447 goes through July 2017.

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed

Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed.

Support Service Updates

FMWR will be Hiring When the Hiring Freeze is Lifted

Child & Youth Sports Officials

Become an official. Help make the game a fun, safe and fair for the youth in the community. Paid and volunteer positions are available.

DSN 431-2597/2616 / CIV 07031-15-2597/2616.

Child and Youth Program Assistants Needed

Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USAJOBS link

SKIES Unlimited Instructors Needed

Seeking qualified instructors to teach piano, voice, dance (pop/hip hop), art, swimming, martial arts, speech therapy, foreign languages or other child/youth specialized programs. Must be 18 years old or older. Call DSN: 430-6281 / CIV 0711-680-6281 or email stuttgartcys@googlemail.com

Volunteers Needed for Spring Bazaar

The Spring Bazaar held on Patch Barracks is March 17-19, volunteers are needed for set up, the main event and tear down from March 8-21.

To find our more information, log on to stuttgartspringbazaar.org scsc.bazaarvolunteer@gmail.com.

Volunteers Needed for CU4 Reality

Service Credit Union’s annual fair for the 7th grade students is May 11 at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. The program teaches students financial skills that they will need to use later in life. This event relies on volunteers to run smoothly and be beneficial for the students. No experience is required. Volunteers will practice role play with the students to entice them to buy products and to have fun learning. The fair will be conducted in two sessions; 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers are requested to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to aid in set-up.

DSN: 431-3237/civ. 07031-819-4333.

What’s up with my Service Order?

Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.

To get the status of your maintenance order, email: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil .

stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil To make a new maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN 421-6200/CIV 0711-729-6200.

On-Post Housing Resident Handbook

See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.

Travel Advisories

Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.

iReport Europe

A theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.

Available online and as a mobile app, visit army.mil/iReport

To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.

AtHoc Emergency Notification System

ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Cards (CAC) online.

AtHoc alerts users by: computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails, text messages.

Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 or contact your local commands Protection office.

Follow the directions here

Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline

The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention Europe phone line is accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233)

Stay Informed within the Garrison

Subscribe to Email receive a recap each day the new announcements from the garrison at stuttgartcitizen.com, use non-.mil email address for best delivery function.

receive a recap each day the new announcements from the garrison at stuttgartcitizen.com, use non-.mil email address for best delivery function. Listen to AFN: Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m. Download AFN 360 internet radio, at: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx

Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m. Download AFN 360 internet radio, at: Follow garrison Facebook

garrison Pick up The Citizen print news , out every two weeks on newsstands, free.

, out every two weeks on newsstands, free. View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint (CAC accesss) at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Upcoming Deadlines

UMUC Europe Spring Registration

For spring session 2 classes, registration ends March 8 for online courses, March 12 for hybrid, and the first day of class for on-site courses. Visit: umuc.edu

NIU Masters Degree Program

Deadline: May 1, The National Intelligence University European Academic Center invites all military and government personnel (TS/SCI Cleared) in Stuttgart to apply for the Masters of Science of Strategic Intelligence degree program by. The program is Government funded. Fill out the application form and statement of interest, submit it to NIU admissions: NIUAdmit@dodiis.mil.

Contact the NIU EAC at NIU_EAC@dodiis.mil or VoIP: 988-3833/2941, DSN: 314-268-3484/3641.

Monthly Themes

National Brain Injury Awareness Month

National Nutrition Month

National Women’s History Month

American Red Cross Month

Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Read Across America

Women’s Leadership Forum

Monthly Highlights

March is Free Rental Club Month

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, all month

Free club rental for all US ID cardholders (a $10 value).

CIV 07141-879-151.

USO Weekly Events

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.

07031-15-3345 or email programs.stuttgart@uso.org

AFN Superstar of the Month

Recognize a member of a unit, organization, or within the military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com

Include: Name, unit or organization, why this person is a Superstar. Winners announced on AFN Radio.

JAMII Room Schedule – Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.

DOD School Calendar – Note: The Panzer Kaserne back gate opens in the morning following the school schedule.

Religious Special Services March, April

Training

Official Mail Class March 17 Panzer Digital Training. Bldg. 2931, Room # 1, 9 – 11 a.m. Mandatory for all newly appointed official mail managers/alternates and all official mail clerks. Register at DSN 421-2520.



Monthly Calendar

Mar. 1

Military Saves Week Continues to March 3

Part of the national savings campaign, America Saves, encourages and promotes good saving habits for all Americans, adopted by the Department of Defense. This week is a chance for service members and their families to assess their own savings status. Take the pledge and get information at the following locations:

March 1 at ACS lobby Building 2915

March 2 at the Panzer Exchange

March 3 ACS lobby Building 2915

DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362

New Parent Support: Baby Bumps: Baby Wearing

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding. Guest speakers and topics vary month to month.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting

BOSS, Swabian Special Events Center, lower level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Meet with local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger

Family Advocacy Program, Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery.

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Mar. 2

USO Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Lobby of Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – while supplies last.

Visit USO volunteers in the lobby as they serve snacks with peanut butter as the main ingredient.

Read Across America Day

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This is an annual celebration of reading that honors the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel also known as Dr. Seuss. Patch Library will hold a birthday party for Dr. Seuss. Children are invited to wear Dr. Seuss themed apparel if they have it, color a Dr. Seuss picture, and have birthday cake. There will also be a Dr. Seuss reading by a special guest.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Mar. 3

Armed Forces Entertainment Couples of Comedy Free Show

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m.

Tour features two couples, four comedians, and big laughs with DJ Bounce playing the tunes, and bar food for purchase until 12 a.m., beverages until closing. After the show there will be a comedian’s Meet & Greet and singing and listening to Karaoke.

DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Mar. 4

“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Get Hooked on Golf

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Free golf lessons for beginner and novice golfers. Class covers basic fundamentals of the golf swing, etiquette and facility orientation. Lessons provided by PGA Professional.

No registration required. CIV 07141-879-151.

Family Golf Special

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 1 – 3 p.m

Package deal includes green fees, golf car, range balls, and a 20 minute group lesson with a PGA professional. Rental clubs also included (if needed). $60 for 4 players, $50 for 3 players, $40 for 2 players and $10 per additional family member.

Mar. 5

Teen Tech Week March 5-11

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day

Libraries showcase all of the digital resources and services that are available to help teens succeed in school, prepare for college, and 21st century careers.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

American-style Breakfast Buffet

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Get breakfast favorites such as eggs to order, bacon and beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, fresh pancake and French toast station with choice of fruit topping selections, assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt and puddings, fresh fruits, a variety of cereals and unlimited breakfast beverages (coffee, tea, juices, milk and water). $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 6 – 12, and ages 5 and under eat free. Open to US ID cardholders and authorized guest.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 for reservations.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.

Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Mar. 6

USO Oreo Cookie Day

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – while supplies last

The center will be offering a variety of Oreo cookie flavors to sample.

Infant Massage

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.

Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Mar. 7

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – How to Work a Job Fair

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free class to learn preparation strategies, understand time management techniques to navigate and prioritize potential employers, discuss appropriate attire, and learn about the process of a Job Fair and what to expect. Open to all US ID cardholders.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Family Child Care Provider Recruitment

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.

DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.

Make Your Own BristleBot

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Teens can make their own BristleBot and race it against their friends! A BritstleBot is a simple and tiny robot made of a toothbrush, a battery and a tiny motor. All supplies are provided.

Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

USO Storytime and Craft

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.

Parents and children (through elementary school age) are welcome. Volunteers read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.

USO Volunteer Orientation

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 p.m.

Interested in Volunteering? Attend to learn more about how you can support our great community.

Mar. 8

Teen Coding Class

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

This introductory class is designed for those with little to no coding experience. Learn about free resources to begin learning to code right away.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Mar. 9

Jamii Room Storytime and Craft

Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks; 10:30am

USO Volunteers will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids through elementary school age. Perfect for homeschooling families, too.

Digital Scavenger Hunt

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Join a Digital Camera Scavenger Hunt in the library. Bring a team of 2-4 members, one digital or camera phone per team. A prize will go to the top team. Grades 6-12 only.

Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Mar. 10

USO Friday Fill-Up

Kelley Barracks, 7:30am

Swing by the USO table and grab a morning coffee, muffins and fruit from volunteers.

Blues Brother’s Approved Free Show

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m., show begins 7:30 p.m.

Event suitable for all ages, filled with music, fun, costumes and characterization. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes for Best-dressed Pair, Blues Brothers look-alikes, and Best Blues Brothers’ dance move. Prizes presented during intermission. After the show, keep the party alive with karaoke for mature audiences only.

DSN 430-8205 / CIV 0711-680-8205.

Mar. 11

Get Hooked on Golf

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Free golf lessons for beginner and novice golfers. Class covers basic fundamentals of the golf swing, etiquette and facility orientation. Lessons provided by PGA Professional.

No registration required. CIV 07141-879-151.

Family Golf Special

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 1 – 3 p.m

Package deal includes green fees, golf car, range balls, and a 20 minute group lesson with a PGA professional. Rental clubs also included (if needed). $60 for 4 players, $50 for 3 players, $40 for 2 players and $10 per additional family member.

Engelberg, Switzerland Ski/Snowboard Adventure

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Day trip to the slopes. Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under. Passport Required.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

Mar. 12

USO’s Steppin’ Out Program for single and unaccompanied service members only

Munich St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 7:15am

Meet at Hauptbahnhof and take the train to Munich.

To sign up at 07031-201-9012, email programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

Infant Massage

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.

Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Mar. 14

National PI Day Sculpture Competition

Patch Middle School Cafeteria, Patch Barracks, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

A group students will compete in a Pi Day sculpture competition and celebrate with tasty pie treats.

Pi Day Baking Contest and Crafts

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 12 – 2 p.m.

Bring in a pie for judging by an “expert” panel of guest judges who will pick the best one. All pie varieties are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. There will be pie available to eat afterward! Materials and instructions will also be available to create a special Pi-related craft.

Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

New Parent Support Program: Tummy Time Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Let your new baby interact and bond with others, socialize and share experiences with other new parents. For parents with babies ages newborn to one year.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential employers in the private sector. Open to all US ID cardholders.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Mar. 15

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting

BOSS, Swabian Special Events Center, lower level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Meet with local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Mar. 16

New Parent Support Program: Tiny Tots Lunchtime Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

USO Monthly Free Family Movie Night

USO Center; 6:30pm

Feature film: Tron. Popcorn and drinks provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other things to make the night great.

Sign up at 07031 201 9012 or email info.stuttgart@uso.org.

Mar. 17

Spring Bazaar March 17-19

Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 60 vendors: antiques, home décor, jewelry, artwork, cheese, wine, ceramics, and more in the Patch Fitness Center and in the surrounding parking lots.

DSN: 421-3153/civ. 0711-729-3153 or email bazaarvolunteer@gmail.com

USO St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Stuttgart USO Center and lobby of Building 2915, 11:30 – while supplies last

Wear green and make a lucky treat.

Irish Step Dance Performance

Exchange Entrance, Panzer Kaserne, 4 p.m.

Irish Whiskey Tasting & Buffet

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.

Sample four famous Irish Whiskeys and a delicious buffet. Whiskeys samples are of (limited to 4 shot glasses of .20 ml): Bushmills, Tullamore Dew, Kilbeggan, and Connemara-peated single malt. Buffet includes: finger foods, potato salad and French fries, assorted fruits, salad bar and dessert.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.

Mar. 18

Ski/Snowboard Zugspitze in Garmisch, Germany

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

Get Hooked on Golf

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Free golf lessons for beginner and novice golfers. Class covers basic fundamentals of the golf swing, etiquette and facility orientation. Lessons provided by PGA Professional.

No registration required. CIV 07141-879-151.

Family Golf Special

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 1 – 3 p.m

Package deal includes green fees, golf car, range balls, and a 20 minute group lesson with a PGA professional. Rental clubs also included (if needed). $60 for 4 players, $50 for 3 players, $40 for 2 players and $10 per additional family member.

Parent’s Day Out

Parent Central Services, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy the Spring Bazaar with a carefree shopping experience by leaving the kids (6 weeks – 5th grade).

Child must be registered with Parent Central Services. Space is limited, call to reserve. $36 per child.

DSN 430-7480/7488 / CIV 0711-680-7480/7488.

Mar. 20

Infant Massage

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.

Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Mar. 21

Family Child Care Provider Recruitment

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.

DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Interview Skills

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brush up on interview techniques, discuss different types of interviews and how to prepare for the big day, as well as what to expect during the interview and follow-up etiquette. Open to all US ID cardholders.

No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

USO Storytime and Craft

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.

Parents and children (through elementary school age) are welcome. Volunteers will read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.

Mar. 22

Women’s History Month Observance

Panzer Community Club, TBD

Subscribe to email updates at stuttgarrtcitizen.com for announcements.

Mar. 23

Job Fair

Swabian Special Events, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Stuttgart Chapter in partnership with Army Community Service provides the opportunity to network with representatives from companies such as L3, Northrop Grumman, CACI, Jaguar, and more. Bring a resume and come prepared for on-the-spot interviews. In addition to the fair, workshops on financial planning, resume writing, strategic planning, and transition will be offered.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

USO Chips & Dip Day

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 – while supplies last

Stop by for a variety of crunchy chips and freshly prepared dips.

Mar. 24

Family Advocacy Program Baby Boot Camp

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bring your partner and learn useful relaxation and breathing techniques. Learn the importance of breastfeeding and effective techniques to help make the first week with new baby, easier.

Registration is required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.

Mar. 25

USO Discover Stuttgart Cooking Class

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn to cook authentic German cuisine in the USO kitchen with an instructor. All levels of expertise welcome

Lech-Zuers am Arlberg, Austria Ski/Snowboard Adventure

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under. Passport Required.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

15th Annual Spring Fling 5K

Patch Fitness Center, Husky Field Patch Barracks, 9 a.m.

Family fun run/walk is pet and stroller friendly. $10 to register until 8:45 a.m. the day of the event. First 250 registrants receive a t-shirt at time of payment.

DSN 430-7136 / CIV 0711-680-7136

Get Hooked on Golf

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Free golf lessons for beginner and novice golfers. Class covers basic fundamentals of the golf swing, etiquette and facility orientation. Lessons provided by PGA Professional.

No registration required. CIV 07141-879-151.

Family Golf Special

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 1 – 3 p.m

Package deal includes green fees, golf car, range balls, and a 20 minute group lesson with a PGA professional. Rental clubs also included (if needed). $60 for 4 players, $50 for 3 players, $40 for 2 players and $10 per additional family member.

Mar. 27

Child Abuse Prevention Month: Pinwheel Planting

Panzer Main Exchange, Panzer Kaserne, 3 – 4 p.m.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Family Advocacy Program hosts a pinwheel planting ceremony to kick-off the month.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Mar. 28

USO Something on a Stick Day

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 – while supplies last

Grab a sweet or savory treat you can eat with ease on a stick.

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Effective Federal Resume Writing

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free resume writing class. Open to all US ID cardholders.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Mar. 31

USO Crayon Day

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Color a picture to hang on the wall at the USO plus go home with a package of crayons.

“Steel Magnolias” Performance