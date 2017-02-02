Download the PDF: here
Facility Updates
On-Post Furnishing Customers Must Sign in Delivery
- Feb. 1-15 (estimated time-frame), On-Post customers may need to sign in the furnishing delivery contractor at the main gate in order to receive or have furnishings picked up.
- A new contract is in progress for the delivery service of government owned furnishings and appliances to family housing units both on and off post. Any new contract, once award, requires all contractor employees to go thru the vetting process for installation passes. The process can take up to two weeks.
- The Housing Office informed incoming customers who request furnishing/appliance support of this sign-in possibility, as well as those customer who have scheduled government furniture/appliance delivery or pick-up for the first two weeks of February. This will affect only our on post customers. Those who reside Off-Post will experience business as usual.
- Furnishing Office: DSN: 431-2870.
Kelley Barracks New Main Gate
- The New Kelley Access Control Point (main gate) is scheduled to open at 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, at which time the current ACP will permanently close to all inbound/outbound traffic. The German public bus stop will also relocate to a new position near the new gate.
- Maple Straße will become one-way in the direction from west to east, traffic will travel through the gate located along Spruce Straße (green sliding gate by the existing ACP).
- Also on or about Feb. 2, the Enhanced Security Pedestrian Gate (ESPG) located on the back side of Kelley, will be closed in order to have the system relocated and operational in the new location. The timeline of the ESPG move is to be determined. The turnstile near the ESPG used to exit post will be available.
Tax Center Grand Opening Feb. 3
- Stuttgart Law Center, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks
- DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817.
Kelley Hotel Re-Opening Feb. 15
- Upon re-opening, patrons can enjoy a refurbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects will include the addition of a fitness room and the relocation of the continental breakfast area.
- DSN 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3490.
ID Card Office Closure Feb. 24
- The ID card office on Panzer Kaserne is closed from 1-5 p.m. for painting. Regular operating hours will resume Feb. 27.
Basket/Racquetball Court Maintenance
- All Fitness Centers are undergoing maintenance in one form or another. In some facilities, basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible for use.
- Feb. 6 – 28: Kelley Fitness Center basketball court construction is scheduled. The court will not be accessible, some fitness classes will not be available. Contact DSN 421-2543/civ. 0711-729-2543.
Kelley Barracks Sewer Repair Project
- Traffic detours are in place through the end of February for the closure of Pine Straße, from Spruce Straße to the parking lot entrance at the end of the dog run. Traffic flow detours onto Maple Straße near Buildings 3309 and 3308.
Patch Barracks Sidewalks
- Repair of sidewalks and stairs connecting to Florida Straße on Patch Barracks near Buildings 2406, 2411, and 2447 begins in January and goes through July 2017.
Kelley and Robinson Barracks Army Family Housing BBQ’s
- Work on the Barbecue areas in Buildings 300 – 313 on Robinson Barracks and in Buildings 3400 – 3408 on Kelley Barracks begins in January and will go through April 2017
POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required
- Email confirmation is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is: https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx, (CAC only).
Patch Husky Field Maintenance
- Husky Field on Patch Barracks is closed for maintenance until the end of February 2017. However, the outdoor running track will remain open.
Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction Extended
- The new Subway restaurant facility construction next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks is in progress. Parking areas are blocked until completion, now estimated by September 2017, (originally April).
Patch Barracks Heating Project
- Parking areas and portions of roads are blocked in support of the heating repair project through 2018.
Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed
- Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed.
Support Service Updates
When the Hiring Freeze is Lifted FMWR will be Hiring
Sports Officials Clinic
- CYS Sports, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6 – 9 p.m.
- Become an official. Help make the game a fun, safe and fair for the youth in the community. Paid and volunteer positions are available. Attend the sports officials clinic event on the following dates:
- Baseball and Softball Feb. 13 – 15
- Soccer Feb. 28 – Mar. 2
- DSN 431-2597/2616 / CIV 07031-15-2597/2616.
- Child and Youth Program Assistants Needed
- Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USAJOBS link
- SKIES Unlimited Instructors Needed
- Seeking qualified instructors to teach piano, voice, dance (pop/hip hop), art, swimming, martial arts, speech therapy, foreign languages or other child/youth specialized programs. Must be 18 years old or older. Call DSN: 430-6281 / CIV 0711-680-6281 or email stuttgartcys@googlemail.com.
Volunteers Needed for Spring Bazaar
- The Spring Bazaar held on Patch Barracks is March 17-19, volunteers are needed for set up, the main event and tear down from March 8-21.
- To find our more information, log on to stuttgartspringbazaar.org and click on the Sign-up link. For additional questions, email scsc.bazaarvolunteer@gmail.com.
Newspaper Distributors Needed
- The publisher of The Citizen print news and the Find It Guide, AdvantiPro, is looking to hire distributors in the Stuttgart area.
- For details, or to apply, visit: https://www.finditguide.com/jobs/distributor-308.
Youth of the Chapel Program
- Wednesday’s, Panzer Chapel Fellowship Hall, Panzer Kaserne, 5-6:45 p.m.
- The Stuttgart Religious Support Office hosts a weekly group event that provides fellowship opportunities and education for youth in grades 7-12.
- DSN 431-3079/CIV 07031 15 3079
What’s up with my Service Order?
- Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.
- To get the status of your maintenance order, email: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.
- To make a new maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN 421-6200/CIV 0711-729-6200.
On-Post Housing Resident Handbook
- See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.
Stuttgart Garrison Master Activities Calendar (CAC access) accessible to all branches
- All CAC ID cardholders can access the garrison SharePoint and Master Activities Calendar via the homepage, stuttgart.army.mil. Locate appointment links and directorate information, plus all scheduled garrison events.
- Note: certain internet browsers work better than others, direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
- Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.
- A theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.
- Available online and as a mobile app, visit eur.army.mil/iReport.
- To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.
AtHoc Emergency Notification System
- ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Cards (CAC) online.
- AtHoc alerts users by: computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails, text messages.
- Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 or contact your local commands Protection office.
- Follow the directions at the following link: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/announcements-news/service-members-may-now-sign-up-for-athoc-online/
Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline
- The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention Europe phone line is accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233).
- https://safehelpline.org is a resource offered for victims of sexual assault to have access 24/7 to: Crisis intervention; emotional support; Referrals to both military and civilian resources in the victim’s area; information on military reporting options (restricted vs. unrestricted); information for family and friends of victims; long and short-term safety concerns.
- Subscribe to receive a recap email each day of all the new announcements from the garrison at stuttgartcitizen.com, use a non-.mil email address for best delivery function.
- Winter Road Conditions: On-Post road conditions published each morning on the garrison Facebook page.
- Listen to AFN: Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m.
- Follow garrison Facebook
- Pick up a free copy of The Citizen print news, out every two weeks on newsstands.
- View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
Upcoming Deadlines
Scholarships
- Scholarships for Military Children Program due Feb. 12.
- Stuttgart Community Spouses Club scholarship applications due by Feb. 24.
Child Youth Services Spring Sports Registration
- Deadline: Feb. 24, Parent Central Services, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Choose between baseball, soccer, softball, track, tennis or intramural volleyball. For children 3-4, sign up for developmental baseball or soccer. Age and price vary depending on sport.
- Register online via Webtrac. DSN 431-2597/2616 / CIV 07031-15-2597/2616.
USO Valentine Message Contest
- Deadline: Feb. 10, email stuttgart@uso.org
- Submit a two minute video or 500 word essay on why a special lady in your life deserves a gift. Eight winners will receive a heart necklace. Must be 18+ to enter.
Patch Polar Bear Club
- Ends Feb. 28, Patch Fitness Center.
- Join the free incentive program to keep motivated and active. Do 30 workouts, participate in 3 fitness classes and 1 community recreation program.
- Register at Patch Fitness Center or email pfcpolarbearclub@gmail.com.
NIU Masters Degree Program
- Deadline: May 1, The National Intelligence University European Academic Center invites all military and government personnel (TS/SCI Cleared) in Stuttgart to apply for the Masters of Science of Strategic Intelligence degree program by. The program is Government funded. Applicants must fill out the application form and statement of interest and submit them to NIU admissions at NIUAdmit@dodiis.mil.
- Contact the NIU EAC at NIU_EAC@dodiis.mil or VoIP: 988-3833/2941, DSN: 314-268-3484/3641.
Monthly Themes
- Black History Month
- Youth Leadership Month
- National Patient Recognition Week
- Presidents Day Holiday
- American Heart Month
Monthly Highlights
USO Weekly Events
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
- Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.
- 07031-15-3345 or email programs.stuttgart@uso.org
- Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.
AFN Superstar of the Month
- Recognize an exceptional member of your unit, organization, or overall within the Stuttgart military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com
- Details to include: Name, unit or organization (if applicable) and why you think this person is a Superstar. Winners are announced on AFN Radio. For AFN Stuttgart, AFN 360 internet radio, visit: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx.
- Note: The back gate on Panzer Kaserne opens in the morning following the school schedule.
Monthly Calendar
Feb. 1
WATCH D.O.G.S. Information Night
- Stuttgart Elementary School, 5:30 -6:30 p.m.
- Stuttgart ES dads and students are invited to participate. For more information on the program visit: http://www.fathers.com/watchdogs.
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting
- BOSS, Swabian Special Events Center, lower level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Meet with local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Cool Vibes Open Mic Night – Poetry & Music
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m.
- In honor of Black History month, bring your poetic and or musical talents to the Backlot Bar. Enjoy free finger foods and good company. Open to US ID cardholders and their guests.
- Call to sign up or sign up at the event. DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.
Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger
- Family Advocacy Program, Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Baby Bumps Pregnancy Group (Immunization)
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding. Guest speakers and topics vary month to month.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Feb. 2
National Groundhog Day- Movie
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, all day
- The movie “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray will be playing on the big screen.
Feb. 3
USO Birthday Celebration
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
- Celebrate the USO’s 76th Birthday with cake and birthday cake popcorn throughout the day.
Irish Storyteller
- Patch Middle School, Student Forum, 6 p.m.
- Featuring storyteller, Niall de Burea, open to the community to attend.
Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale
- Through March 3, while supplies last.
- The Stuttgart Girl Scout Troops will sell the cookies at various locations throughout the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, including at the main Exchange on Panzer, the Commissaries on Kelley, Patch, and Robinson Barracks, as well as the Kelley and Patch Shoppettes.
Feb. 4
Interlaken, Switzerland Weekend Trip Getaway Feb. 4 – 5
- The winter activities in Interlaken, Switzerland range from skiing, snowboarding, night sledding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, ice-climbing, ice-skating and an indoor pool! Trip includes transportation, lodging in comfort hostel, breakfast on Sunday, daily shuttle to ski area, free entrance to local pool complex, advance equipment rental from ODR, ski bus pass, and escort. $249 per adult, $199 per youth (17 and younger), $125 for Stuttgart Warrior Pride.
- Outdoor Recreation: DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2775.
Super Bowl Sale
- Patch Arts and Crafts Center, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- All merchandise will be 25%. Sale does not include the frame shop, consignment, class fees, ceramics, balloons or framing.
- DSN 430-5270/CIV 0711-680-5270.
Feb. 5
American-style Breakfast Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Get breakfast favorites such as eggs to order, bacon and beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, fresh pancake and French toast station with choice of fruit topping selections, assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt and puddings, fresh fruits, a variety of cereals and unlimited breakfast beverages (coffee, tea, juices, milk and water). $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 6 – 12, and ages 5 and under eat free. Open to US ID cardholders and authorized guest.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 for reservations.
Super Bowl Watch Party
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Game starts at 12:30 a.m.
- Perfect for families and Single Servicemembers. Free nonalcoholic beverages for designated drivers. Super Bowl Special Combo menu includes 10 piece chicken wings or nugget basket with fries for $7 and Margherita Pizza $6, and $1 for each additional topping.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Super Bowl 51 Bowling
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Bowling and strike zone items available for purchase.
- DSN 431-2575 / 07031-15-2575.
Super Bowl Viewing
- RB Club, building 168, Robinson Barracks, 10:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. Game starts at 12:30 a.m.
- DSN 420-6129 / CIV 0711-819-6129.
Feb. 6
Super Bowl Monday Half-Day Schedule
- S. Army Europe (USAREUR) will observe a half-day schedule following the Super Bowl. The duty day begins at 1 p.m. Civilian employees are encouraged, but not required, to take annual leave or compensatory time. Subordinate commanders and supervisors will ensure each place of duty is fully manned no later than 1 p.m. Normal duty hours resume, Feb. 7.
- Personnel should check with their chain of command for their individual units policy on training holidays.
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
AFRICOM Military Family Life Consultant (MFLC) Brown Bag Lunch Series
- JAMII Room, Building 3312 / Behind the Barbershop, Kelley Barracks, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Topic of discussion will be “MatriMoney.” MatriMoney which addresses the financial issues common between spouses, how to learn to recognize your own emotions with money and your partners as well as tips on how to successfully communicate with your partner about money. Open to all ID cardholders.
Feb. 7
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Effective Federal Resume Writing
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Free resume writing class. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Family Child Care Provider Recruitment
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Volunteer Orientation
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, noon
- Interested in Volunteering? Bring your lunch and join the USO to learn more.
Storytime and Craft
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne; 10 a.m.
- Parents and children (up to kindergarten age) are welcome to join in story time to read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
National Send a Card to a Friend Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, all day
- Stop by to create a card and send a note to a friend. The USO will even stamp it and drop it in the mail for you!
Feb. 8
Valentine’s Day Craft with Storytime
- Patch Library, 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Preschoolers are invited to enjoy Storytime that includes making crafts to give mom and dad for Valentine’s Day.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Feb. 9
Jamii Room Storytime and Craft
- Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks, 10:00am
- Read a story and do an accompanying craft with the USO. For kids up to kindergarten age.
Tech Expo
- Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hosted by the 52nd Signal Battalion, the theme is, “Future Innovations of Focus.”
- Free to attend. A list of participants and advance registration is available at federalevents.com/PatchBarracks.
Feb. 10
Masquerade Dance
- Robinson Elementary School, Robinson Barracks, 3-5 p.m.
- Open to Robinson ES 3-5 graders and families.
Feb. 11
Community Flea Market
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sign up for $10 at any of the Stuttgart Community Fitness Centers, limited spacing.
- Call DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287 to reserve a space.
Great Dates
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, Room 222, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Learn creative ways to energize your relationship, communicate more deeply, and surprise each other with a new connection and a revived sense of purpose. Enjoy free-time to put these skills into practice while complimentary childcare is provided. Space is limited.
- For free childcare, or to participate, registration is required, contact DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Malbun, Liechtenstein Ski/Snowboarding Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Feb. 13
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Leadership and Self-Deception
- Building 3307, Room 124 Kelley Barracks, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- A book by the Arbinger Institute, presented by Major Alex Ramage, garrison executive officer. Discover how we deceive ourselves and sabotage our own efforts to accomplish organization and individual goals.
- IMCOM/Stuttgart Garrison personnel are encouraged to provide feedback and future topic suggestions to DHR at DSN: 431-2641.
Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Decorate Valentine’s cookies to give away to your Valentine! Not a Valentine’s Day fan? Come to the “anti-Valentine’s” side of the center and rename the holiday – tell the USO how you’d rather celebrate.
New Parent Support Program: Tummy Time Playgroup
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Let your new baby interact and bond with others, while you socialize and share experiences with other new parents by joining our Tummy Time group! For parents with babies ages newborn to one year.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential employers in the private sector. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Anti-Valentine’s Jeopardy
- Patch Library, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
- Teens crush their opponents with pop culture trivia/Anti-Valentine’s Day facts, music, movies, books, and more.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Feb. 15
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Meeting
- BOSS, Swabian Special Events Center, lower level, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Meet with local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Cool Vibes Open Mic Night – Poetry & Music
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m.
- In honor of Black History month, bring your poetic and or musical talents to the Backlot Bar. Enjoy free finger foods and good company. Open to US ID cardholders and their guests.
- Call to sign up or sign up at the event. DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.
DSST/CLEP-A-Thon College Credit Testing
- National Test Center in Stuttgart at the Panzer Education Center, Building 2915, Room 423B, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all U.S. ID cardholders. No appointment needed.
- DSN: 431-2303/civ. 07031-15-2303.
Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Leadership and Self-Deception
- Building 2915, Room 222, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- A book by the Arbinger Institute, presented by Major Alex Ramage, garrison executive officer. Discover how we deceive ourselves and sabotage our own efforts to accomplish organization and individual goals.
- IMCOM/Stuttgart Garrison personnel are encouraged to provide feedback and future topic suggestions to DHR at DSN: 431-2641.
Feb. 16
Drama Production
- Patch Middle School, Patch Barracks Student Forum, 6 p.m.
- open to the community
Tiny Tots Lunch and Play
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- New Parent Support Program lunchtime playgroup, designed specifically for toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4. Lunch is not provided, feel free to bring your own.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
New Dads Workshop
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Join the New Parent Support Program for a 90 minute workshop for dads, by dads.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Feb. 17
“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Garmisch, Germany Weekend Trip Getaway Feb. 17-20
- Trip includes transportation, lodging (based on double occupancy) at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, breakfast buffet (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), and daily shuttle to and from ski area, and equipment rental from Outdoor Recreation. BOSS participants will also have a two hour ski/snowboard lesson. Lift tickets are not included and are the responsibility of the participant. $449 per adult, $299 per youth* (17 and under *youth rate based on sharing with 2 adults. If only one adult in room then youth must pay adult rate), $255 for Stuttgart Warrior Pride Challenge (limited spaces), $100 Deposit (returned week following trip) for BOSS.
- Contact Outdoor Recreation, DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
BOSS Ski & Snowboarding Class to Garmisch, Germany Feb. 17 – 20
- A Life Skills opportunity for all single and unaccompanied servicemembers only: This four day ski and snowboard theoretic and applied training program will include travel, an in-route BOSS briefing, a half day ski/snowboard lesson, breakfast and dinner, lodging, and rental package. This program is valued at $500 per person and will be fully subsidized by your local Stuttgart BOSS program. $100 fully refundable seat reservation required upon sign up. Only 20 seats available so please contact your BOSS office or Outdoor Recreation today.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Feb. 18
Monthly Movie Night
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30pm
- Feature film: Sleeping Beauty
- Popcorn and drinks provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great. February’s feature film will be the 50th Anniversary edition of Sleeping Beauty.
- Sign up for this free event by calling CIV 07031 201 9012, or email stuttgart@uso.org.
“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
President’s Day Sale in the Pro Shop Feb. 18 – 20
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwesthiem, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- All merchandise is 10% to 30% off.
- CIV 07141-879151
Feb. 19
Pre-Audition Workshop for “Steel Magnolias”
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 2 p.m.
- Be prepared for the next theater auditions: Feb. 21-22.
- DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.
Feb. 21
Family Child Care Provider Recruitment
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Are you interested in becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider? Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by to learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” Feb. 21 – 22
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7 p.m.
- Come out and audition for this alternately hilarious and touching story full of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Casting is for 6 women.
- DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Storytime and Crafts
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Parents and children (up to kindergarten age) are welcome to join in story time to read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
Feb. 22
Quarterly Lunch: Goulash and Potato Soup
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m.
- Enjoy Soup du Jour including Hungarian Goulash and Baked Potato Soup with all of the fixin’s and fresh brotchen prepared by USO volunteers, free.
Feb. 23
Jamii Room Storytime and Crafts
- Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks, 10:00am
- USO volunteers will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids up to kindergarten age.
National Banana Bread Day
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Stop by to enjoy several banana bread varieties.
Feb. 24
“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Baby Boot Camp
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Family Advocacy Program, combined “Bringing Home Baby”, “Comfort Measures”, and “Breastfeeding Basics” into one class. Learn the importance of breastfeeding and effective techniques.
- Registration is required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
“Westphalia Beer” tasting & Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Experience the taste of Westphalia through four traditional beers (limited to 4 glasses of .25 liters): Fruh Kolsch (Koln), Diebels Altbeir (Bufsseldorf), Hovels Original (Dortmund), and Warsteiner Pils (Warstein). Buffet includes finger foods, potato salad and French fries, assorted fruits, dessert and salad bar.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Feb. 25
“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Feldberg, Germany Ski/Snowboard Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Black History Month Observance
- Exchange, Panzer Kaserne, noon – 2 p.m.
- Sir Waldo Weathers, a saxophone player who played with the James Brown Band for 15 years is coming to perform. More details will be published to www.stuttgartcitizen.com soon! This event is hosted in conjunction with U.S. AFRICOM.
Feb. 26
“A Streetcar Named Desire” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Feb. 27
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, Rm 232, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together. Registration is not required.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Feb. 28
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Interview Skills
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- This class is ideal for anyone who needs to brush up on interview techniques, discuss different types of interviews and how to prepare for the big day, as well as what to expect during the interview and follow-up etiquette. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.