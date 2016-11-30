Download the PDF: click here .
Facility Updates
Garrison Holiday Hours, Closures
USO Stuttgart Program Changes
- USO Incorporated made a business decision to get back to the core USO functions that best support military communities. This means reducing some programs such as express/overnight leisure bus tour operations and paid classes (effective Dec. 31). We are working with the USO to absorb the leisure tours and classes into Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs. There may be a short gap in program service during the transition. For information about the USO Stuttgart, contact: Stuttgart USO Center, Building 2915 Panzer Kaserne, at 07031-15-3345 or contact stuttgart@uso.org.
FMWR Program Changes, Closures Effective Nov. 28, Dec. 5
- Effective Nov. 28, hours of operation at all Stuttgart Fitness Centers have changed.
- The Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center will be closed on Mondays.
- The Warrior Zone on Patch Barracks will close. Watch for updates on stuttgartcitizen.com and the Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) websites or information on Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) programs and activities.
- The Photo Studio will close effective Dec. 5. For individuals searching for photography services, there are a number of Home Base Business operations that can provide assistance.
Kelley Barracks New Main Gate
- Schedule adjusted to open at a later date in December. To be announced. The current gate will be closed. Back gate hours will remain the same.
Panzer Sidewalk Construction
- 9, inbound traffic flow on Panzer Kaserne adjacent to the Army Community Service Building 2915 is re-routed: El Alamein is open for outbound traffic only in order to extend the sidewalk on the side of the Exchange parking lot in three phases, and is slated to be completed by the end of December.
What’s up with my Service Order?
- Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.
- To get the status of your maintenance order, email: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.
Vehicle Registration Service Appointments Now All Online
- Effective immediately customers can make an online appointment for every transaction conducted at vehicle registration using a Common Access Card (CAC) through the direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx
- View the required items checklist on the Vehicle Registration page at stuttgart.army.mil.
POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required
- Email confirmation of appointments is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is: https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx, (CAC only).
No Credit Accepted at Drivers’ Training and Testing Station
- Drivers’ Training on Panzer Kaserne is experiencing issues with credit/debit card machines. Only checks or money orders are accepted at this time (as of Nov. 17).
- DSN 431-2007/civ. 07031-15-2007.
Kelley Hotel Closed for Renovations through Dec. 31
- To improve the quality of our service, the Kelley Hotel will be closing for renovation scheduled from Dec. 2 – Dec. 31. Upon our re-opening, the Stuttgart community will enjoy a furbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects include the addition of a fitness room and relocation of the continental breakfast area.
- DSN 431-3490 / CIV 07031-15-3490.
Basket/Racquetball Court Maintenance Dec. 21 – Dec. 16
- All Fitness Centers are undergoing mandatory maintenance on basketball and racquetball courts between Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. All works will be completed no later than Dec. 26. During scheduled work, the basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible for use. Some fitness classes and areas connected to the courts will not be available.
- 21 – Dec. 6: Patch Fitness Center will undergo mandatory maintenance on basketball and racquetball courts to be completed no later than Dec. 9. During the scheduled work, basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible, some fitness classes and areas connected to the courts will not be available. Contact DSN 430-7136/civ. 0711-680-7136.
- 6 – 21: Kelley Fitness Center will undergo mandatory maintenance on its basketball court. Construction work is scheduled from Feb 6-21; however, all works will be completed no later than Feb. 28. During the scheduled work, basketball court will not be accessible, some fitness classes and areas connected to the courts will not be available. Contact DSN 421-2543/civ. 0711-729-2543.
Patch Husky Field Maintenance
- Husky Field on Patch Barracks is closed for maintenance through the end of February 2017. The outdoor track is open.
Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction
- The new Subway dining facility construction project began, Sept. 14 next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks. Parking areas will be blocked until the completion of the construction estimated by April 2017. The Directorate of Emergency Services suggests that the parking lot across from the commissary may offer many personnel an alternative for parking during this time.
Patch Barracks Heating Project
- Parking areas and portions of roads are blocked in support of the heating repair project through Jan. 31, 2017. Traffic may be reduced to one lane with road signs in place to allow traffic flow in certain areas as the construction progresses.
Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed
- Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed. An alternate physical education location has been designated for gym class in the interim.
Support Service Updates
Tax Center Volunteers Needed
- Stuttgart Law Center, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks,
- The Stuttgart Law Center is seeking volunteer tax preparers to train and assist the community with 2016 returns. Tax season begins Jan. 17 through June 1, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tax Center provides free tax filing services to all ID cardholders in the Stuttgart military community.
- Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of two days per week and are required to attend the Internal Revenue Service certification course from Jan. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previous tax experience not required. Minimum age to volunteer is 18.
- DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817.
CYS Program Assistants Needed
- Interested in a career with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to serve and make a positive difference in the life of our Military members their families and civilians in the Stuttgart community?
- Family and MWR is currently recruiting Child and Youth Program Assistant positions at the Kelley Barracks Child Development Centers.
- Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.
- Visit the USAJOBS link to view online vacancies.
On-Post Housing Resident Handbook
- See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.
Stuttgart Garrison Master Activities Calendar (CAC access) accessible to all branches
- To better serve all branches of the military community in Stuttgart, all ID cardholders can now access the garrison SharePoint and Master Activities Calendar via the homepage, stuttgart.srmy.mil.
- Locate quick appointment links and directorate information, plus all garrison events.
- Note: certain internet browsers work better than others, direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
Appliances, in-home maintenance
- To make a maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN: 421-6200/civ. 0711-729-6200 or submit a request online here. Personnel should be home for the appointment. The Stuttgart Citizen website provides tips for European appliance maintenance and use.
Travel Advisories
- Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.
iReport Europe
- A theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.
- Available online and as a mobile app, visit eur.army.mil/iReport.
- To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.
AtHOC emergency notification system sign up/deregistration
- ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Cards (CAC) online.
- Service members may also enter a dependent (one additional account).
- AtHoc alerts users multiple ways: computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails and text messages.
- Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch at DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 with any questions, or contact your local commands Protection office.
- To sign up, or to de-register from the Stuttgart AtHoc system if you are PCS’ing out of Stuttgart, follow the directions at the following link: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/announcements-news/service-members-may-now-sign-up-for-athoc-online/
Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline
- The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention phone number for Europe is accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233). https://safehelpline.org is a resource offered for victims of sexual assault to have access 24/7 to: Crisis intervention; emotional support; Referrals to both military and civilian resources in the victim’s area; information on military reporting options (restricted vs. unrestricted); information for family and friends of victims; long and short-term safety concerns.
How to stay informed
- Subscribe to receive a recap email each day of all the new announcements from the garrison at stuttgartcitizen.com, use a non-.mil email address for best delivery function.
- Winter Road Conditions: On-Post road conditions only are monitored and published each morning on the garrison Facebook page.
- Listen to AFN: Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m.
- Follow garrison Facebook
- Pick up a free copy of The Citizen print news, out every two weeks on newsstands.
- The PSC-Out/Welcome to Stuttgart print copies, and the online installation services phonebook are at stuttgart.army.mil. Contact the USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office with questions or corrections.
- View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx
Upcoming Deadlines
Free Flu Shots Offered to ALL at Patch Health Clinic
- The last Friday community walk-in date is Dec. 2, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Free flu shots offered to all in the Stuttgart military community, including Local Nationals.
- Or request the flu shot during regularly scheduled appointments at the clinic or by appointment.
- Find more information here.
- NEW HOURS: As of Oct. 1, the clinic is open Friday afternoons. Staff training is once per month on the third Thursday of each month, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which, the clinic re-opens for patients from 1-4 p.m.
- The Pharmacy closes at 4:30 p.m. every day.
- Physical Therapy hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed each month during training hours.
Capital City Visitation Tour of Stuttgart Dec. 12
- Register by Dec. 7, downtown Stuttgart, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Free tour with lunch includes an inside view of the German government, history and more.
- Pickup/drop off location is in front of the Panzer Kaserne Exchange, at the bus stop.
- Sign up by sending an email to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office, with the subject line “CCVP Sign Up” to: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil.
- Limited to first 40 sign ups, ages 14 and up.
Vietnam Veterans Eligible for Memento by Dec. 14
- United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin. A public ceremony to award the lapel pins will be held at a future date and location to be determined. The ceremony is a dignified public presentation to living U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.
- Provide: name, email address, phone number and a copy of your DD 214 to: Casualty Program Manager/ Retirement Services Officer: email l.battle.civ@mail.mil, include the subject: Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin
Panzer Education Center: UMUC Intersession Class Registration
- University of Maryland University College Europe (UMUC Europe) is offering an opportunity to earn three credits in three weeks with Spring 2017 Intersession classes. Classes in a variety of subjects are offered to include biology, history, information technology and more. Registration for Spring Intersession is currently ongoing and will end Dec. 18. These accelerated three-week classes start Dec. 19 and end Jan. 8.
- Visit umuc.edu/soc/europe.cfm for a listing of available courses.
Monthly Themes
- National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention
- Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
- Human Rights Day/Week
- Holiday Season
Monthly Highlights
USO Weekly Events, Themes
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
- Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.
- Each week we pick a National Day to observe. In December, National Ninja Day is on Monday the 5th, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is Friday the 16th, and National Crossword Day will be Wednesday the 21st.
- Contact civ. 07031-15-3345 or email stuttgart@uso.org
Patch Polar Bear Club
- 1 – Feb. 28: Join the Patch Polar Bear Club, a free incentive program to keep you motivated and active during the winter. Do 30 workouts, participate in 3 fitness classes and a community recreation
- Register at Patch Fitness Center or email pfcpolarbearclub@gmail.com, DSN: 430-7136/civ. 0711-680-7136.
Holiday Sale in the Golf Pro Shop
- 3 – 24: Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim.
- Merchandise which include apparel, shoes, balls, gloves, demo club and more will be 10-50% off. Enjoy the free finger foods, drinks, and drawings for great prizes on Dec.3.
- 07141-879-151.
- Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.
AFN Superstar of the Month
- Recognize an exceptional member of your unit, organization, or overall within the Stuttgart military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com
- Details to include: Name, unit or organization (if applicable) and why you think this person is a Superstar. Winners are announced on AFN Radio. For AFN Stuttgart, AFN 360 internet radio, visit: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx.
- Stuttgart DOD Schools 2016-17 Calendar.
Panzer Exchange Vendor Schedule
- View the rotating schedule of vendors this month at the Panzer Exchange.
Religious Support Office Holiday Schedule
- View the schedule of events at the chapels for the holiday season.
Monthly Calendar
Dec. 1
Thriftmas Market Dec. 1-3
- Patch Thrift Shop, Patch Barracks
- Enjoy shopping, food and drinks and live entertainment.
- For information, visit http://stuttgartspousesclub.org.
- Note: Donations are on pause and not accepted through Dec. 4 in order to prepare for the event. Donation acceptance resumes, Dec. 5.
Cookie Kaper
- The Stuttgart Community Spouses Club Barracks Cheer Committee is making cookie care packages for service members in the barracks. Show support by baking cookies to donate.
- Drop-off cookies 1 between 3-7 p.m. at the Patch Thrift Shop, or Dec. 2 from 7-9 a.m. at the following locations:
- All school locations
- Kelley Barracks Child Development Center
- Robinson Barracks Library
- Patch Barracks Chapel
Stuttgart High School’s “Hamlet”
- Stuttgart High School drama department fall play, “The Little Theater’s Production of Hamlet” by Jean Battlo.
- Opening night is Dec. 1. Additional dinner theater shows are available Dec. 2-3.
- See any cast or crew member to buy tickets on sale now or contact Stuttgart High School at DSN: 431-4000/civ. 0703-115-4000.
Dec. 2
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Boy Scouts Trees and Wreaths Dec. 2-4
- Boy Scouts Troop 324 is hosting the annual fresh-cut tree sale, Dec. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m., Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Trees are available at the Patch Barracks Scout Hit located beside the Hub, Youth Center and fitness center on Patch Barracks, Building 2352. Cost begins at $65. For information, email: chair@troop234.com.
- Boy Scout Troop #44 of Panzer Kaserne will offer holiday wreaths to shoppers in front of the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, Dec. 2 from noon to 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. Wreaths are fresh evergreen, approx. 18″/45 cm in diameter, and cost $30.
Dec. 3
USO Trip Köln Christmas Market
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 4
American Style Breakfast Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Get breakfast favorites such as eggs to order, bacon and beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, fresh pancake and French toast station with choice of fruit topping selections, assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt and puddings, fresh fruits, a variety of cereals and unlimited breakfast beverages (coffee, tea, juices, milk and water). $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 6 – 12, and ages 5 and under eat free. Open to US ID cardholders and authorized guest.
- DSN 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660 for reservations.
USO Trip Baden-Baden Christmas Market
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 6
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential employers in the private sector. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Family Childcare Provider Info Sessions
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Pictures with Santa
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, noon – 4 p.m.
- Children and adults alike are invited to come to the USO and get their photos taken with Santa. We will have snacks and crafts to help pass the time while you wait for your turn with the big guy.
Patch Elementary School Bright Star Theater Performance
- Details, contact the school or the School Liaison Office at 0711-680-7465.
Panzer Optometry Care and Optical Anniversary, Open House
- Panzer Exchange, Optical Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Free Glaucoma screenings are available at the clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- A collection presentation of new frames is available, as well as raffles and cake.
Dec. 7
Installation Staff Meeting
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 9-11 a.m. – Visioning Session for Unit Leadership/Directors
- Representatives from each unit and organization are invited to attend the monthly garrison briefing on upcoming events and also use the time as a forum for questions, or to cross promote activities within your organization. The meeting is held the first Wednesday of every month and the location rotates in order to hit each working installation.
Santa Paws
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – noon
- A special event for furry friends to take photos with Santa. Enjoy meeting other furry friends and treats for pets (or owners too!). Safety first: please be aware of your pet’s ability to play nice with others in close quarters and all pets must be kept on a leash.
Dec. 8
Wine Education at the USO
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6-8 p.m.
- For wine lovers the holiday season presents an opportunity to drink our favorite or most special wines. Deciding which wines pair best with rich foods and those for celebration can be tough. Do you really have to buy the most expensive or is there less expensive, high value wine? Maureen will share some of her favorite labels and tricks to help make this holiday season the best ever. Cost: $35/person.
Robinson Barracks Elementary Drama Club Musical
- RB Cafeteria, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 9
Mindfulness for the Holidays
- Army Community Service, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The holiday season often brings unwelcome guests, stress, and anxiety. Between holiday parties, shopping, baking, cleaning, entertaining, & being separated from loved ones, it can be tempting to turn to unhealthy coping strategies. In this class, we will be teaching mindfulness techniques to help you tune into your thoughts and feelings and improve your overall health and well-being during the holiday season and through life.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Patch Barracks Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Patch Barracks, in front of the Chapel. 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Enjoy choral singing, religious service outreach, private organizations and family readiness groups spreading the holiday spirit with a little help from the big man himself ….Santa Claus.
- DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.
USO Trip Bastogne Historic Walk
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Stuttgart High School Mini-Cheerleader Camp Training
- SHS Gym, Dec. 9 and Jan. 6
- Ages 6-12, no experience necessary.
- Pricing and registration information available by emailing: SHSPanthersCheer@gmail.com
Dec. 10
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Ischgl, Austria Ski/Snowboard Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Stuttgarter Weihnachtsmarkt Trip
- Buses depart from Panzer Kaserne, 4-9 p.m.
- USO Stuttgart will take a lucky group of community members to the Stuttgart Christmas Market downtown.
- Signup at the USO, Refundable deposit: $/€20 per person or $/€40 per family.
USO Trip Dresden Christmas Market & Pyramid Fest
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 11
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Pre-Audition Workshop for “A Streetcar Named Desire”
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 6 p.m. Attend the pre-audition and get prepared for the auditions Dec. 13 and 14.
- DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.
Dec. 13
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Effective Federal Resume Writing
- Army Community Service, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Free resume writing class helps get your resume ready for potential Federal employers. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Auditions for “A Streetcar Named Desire” Dec. 13-14
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 6 p.m.,
- Come out and audition for this tragic and effective drama, one of America’s most iconic plays. Casting is for 6 men and 4-6 women ages 18 and older, and 1 teen boy (about 16 years old).
- DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.
Patch Middle School Intermediate/Advanced Band and Jazz Band Concert
- Patch Middle School Gymnasium, 6 p.m.
Dec. 15
Single & Unaccompanied Service Member Christmas Dinner
- 1800 – 2000
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne
- Single and unaccompanied service members and civilians can enjoy a traditional holiday feast complete with games and gifts for all in attendance. Don’t let transportation or living on a different base keep you away from the fun.
- Email stuttgart@uso.org to arrange a ride to dinner and to sign up.
Dec. 16
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Beer Tasting “Christmas Traditional Beers”
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Sample 4 traditional Christmas beers: Dinkelacker Weihnachtsbier from Stuttgart, Schwabenbräu Weihnachtsbier from Stuttgart, Fürstenberg Winterbier from Donaueschingen, and Berg Weihnachtsbier from Bavaria (limited to .25 liters of each beer). Buffet includes marinaded baked chicken, pork haxen, white wurst, curry wurst, pretzel, potato salad, french fries, assorted fruits and desserts and a salad bar. Beer tasting and buffet: $22. Buffet only: $18 (13 and older), $10 (6 – 12), children 5 and under eat free.
- DSN 421-3549 / CIV 0711-729-3549.
Dec. 17
St. Anton, Austria Ski/Snowboarding Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Take a little time to enjoy a day trip to the slopes. Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Special Performance “Oliver” for EFMP only
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- Free performance for EFMP affiliated families (At least one EFMP adult or child in household) in the Stuttgart community. Register at DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
USO Trip Regensburg Christmas Market
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 18
Kelley Theater Performance “Oliver”
- Stuttgart Theater Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- This season come out and watch as this classic musical is brought to life with Stuttgart community members. Only $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
USO Trip Wolfgangsee Advent Boat Tour
Dec. 20
Family Childcare Provider Info Sessions
- Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available.
- DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.
Dec. 22
- Panzer Kaserne, Patch, and Kelley Barracks, 7:30 a.m.
- USO Stuttgart will hand out packages of homemade cookies prepared by volunteers and community members at installation gates as long as supplies last.
- Volunteers needed to bake and donate some cookies for this event. Sign up now; Drop off by Dec. 21.
Dec. 23
Take Dinner Home for the Holidays
- Pick up at the USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- We want to be sure that no service member or family member is left without a holiday meal. We will prepare and individually package Christmas meals and distribute them to anyone who would like one.
- Sign up by Dec. 16
USO Trip Colmar at Christmas
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 8 p.m.
- This holiday the Kelley Club is offering a buffet on Christmas Eve. Everyone is welcome and Single Servicemembers eat free. Reservations are required by Dec. 19 for Single Servicemembers. Menu includes baked turkey with gravy, baked pork with mushroom cream sauce, chicken wings and nuggets, assorted vegetables, mashed potatoes, buttered rice, bread rolls, vegetable cream soup, assorted fruits, cakes, puddings and yogurt. Price is $25 for adults. Family special price: 2 adults $40, youth 13 and older $20, children ages 6 – 12 $10, children under the age of 5 eat free.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Dec. 25 – Christmas/Hanukkah
Dec. 26 – German Holiday
Dec. 27
USO Trip Strasbourg Christmas Market
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 29
USO Trip Triberg Weihnachtszauber
- See The Kiosk or visit USO for more information.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Party
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Sing along with our karaoke system and bring in the New Year with lots of dancing and fun. At the stroke of midnight enjoy a free glass of Champagne to celebrate the start of a new year! Delicious all-you-can-eat buffet from 8 – 11 p.m. Buffet includes: ham, chicken, salad bar, vegetables, mashed potatoes, buttered rice, bread rolls, assorted fruits, cakes, puddings and yogurts.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Cosmic New Year’s Eve Party
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Enjoy unlimited cosmic bowling, shoe rental, delicious buffet including soft drinks, party favors and champagne for adults and sparkling grape juice for children at midnight. Drawing every 20 minutes for prizes such as a flat screen tv, Kindle Fire, cameras, and more.
- Tickets on sale through Dec. 28. Tickets can be bought at the door if available. $35 per adult, $20 per child. General admission tickets only allows entrance in the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center (bowling, food and beverages sold separately).
- DSN 431-2575/ CIV 07013-15-2575.