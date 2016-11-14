U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 29 – Robinson Barracks

Nov. 30 – Panzer Kaserne

Dec. 2 – Kelley Barracks

Dec. 9 – Patch Barracks

All Stuttgart military community members are welcome to attend with family and friends. Enjoy choral singing, goodies from private organizations and Family Readiness Groups, and connect with religious service outreach programs. There will also be an appearance from the big man himself ….Santa Clause.

For information, contact DSN: 430-2287/civ. 0711-680-2287.

Volunteer: Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) could use your help at the tree lighting event on Path Barracks, Dec. 9 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Rack up a few volunteer hours that can go towards a Volunteer Service Medal. Contact DSN: 430-7135/civ. 0711-680-7135 for details.