Stuttgart Community Handbell Choir begins in September

If you can read music and hold an ice cream cone, you can play handbells!

Whether you are a former ringer or have never held a handbell, all community members are invited to join the Handbell Choir. High school students are welcome to attend with their parents.

Rehearsals begin Sept 11 and meet weekly on Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m., except U.S. holidays, at the Panzer Chapel Fellowship Hall (basement) on Panzer Kaserne.

Meet choir representatives and get more information at the CARE Fair at the Patch Fitness Center, Aug. 26.