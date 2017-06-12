Stuttgart celebrates ‘Pride in all who serve’ June 30

The Stuttgart Garrison Equal Opportunity office and community Equal Opportunity Leaders are hosting a LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) Pride month observance, June 30 at Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guest speaker: Joseph L. Cox from U.S. Africa Command.

Pride Month commemorates the events of June 1969 in New York known as the Stonewall riots, which are largely regarded as the beginning of the LGBT rights movement, and works to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for LGBT Americans. The DOD has chosen “Pride in all who serve” as the theme for this year’s observance. Diversity is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. During LGBT Pride Month, we celebrate our rich diversity and renew our enduring commitment to equity.

For more information or to participate in the event, contact DSN 431-3756.

About the guest speaker, Joseph L. Cox

Joe Cox was born to an Army family in Augsburg, Germany. Because his father and step-father were both Soldiers, he spent most of his childhood moving from base to base. He graduated from Carroll High School in Ozark, AL. He received his Commission in the Army at Auburn University in June 1991 where he studied music and German. Over a 23-year career, his assignments included Platoon Leader, Battery XO and Battalion S1 with 5th Battalion-5th Air Defense Artillery in Korea; All Source Analysis Team Lead and Intelligence Architecture Officer with 502nd Military Intelligence Battalion in Fort Lewis, WA; Company Commander and Instructor at the US Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca; Division Information Operations Officer for 4th Infantry Division; Chief of Plans, G35 Future Operations Division, Eighth US Army in Seoul, Korea; and as a Forward Strategic Planner for HQ Department of the Army G3/5/7 with US Forces Korea in Seoul, Korea and US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. Since his retirement from the Army in 2014, he has been working as a Policy Analyst in the J5 at US Africa Command, in Stuttgart, Germany. He has two Bachelor Degrees; a Bachelor of Arts in Church Music from Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL and Bachelor of Arts in German from Auburn University in Alabama. He also has two Master’s Degrees; a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Military Arts and Science from the US Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, KS.