Looking for all Stuttgart Germany Area Vietnam Veterans

Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

A public ceremony to award the lapel pins will be held at a future date and location to be determined.

The ceremony is a dignified public presentation to living U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.

Deadline: Dec. 14

Provide: name, email address, phone number and a copy of your DD 214 to:

Casualty Program Manager/ Retirement Services Officer: email kenya.l.battle.civ@mail.mil

Include the subject: Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin

For more information on the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, visit http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/lapelpins/

Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne Rm 322, DSN: 431-2010/civ. 07031-15-2010.