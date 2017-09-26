Announcements

Strong Bonds Marriage Enrichment Weekend

September 26, 2017

The Stuttgart Family Life Center and Religious Support Office is supporting Strong Bonds Marriage – a weekend for service members to enrich their marriage through an effective communication and dynamic relationships curriculum, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Services provided by Strong Bonds:

  • Free Childcare
  • Free Lodging ( Hotel-Restaurant Barbarossahof –  Eselsfurth 10, 67657, Kaiserslautern, Germany +49(0)63141440 )
  • Free Meals (Fri: Dinner, Sat: Breakfast & Dinner, Sun: Breakfast)
  • Ramstein Exchange (15 mins. away)

For more information, contact DSN: 431-3069/civ. 07031-15-3069 or DSN: 431-2049/civ. 07031-15-2049.