Announcements, Panzer Kaserne

Sponsor, Spouse Sponsor Training Schedule

August 30, 2017

Stuttgart’s Sponsorship Program

Sponsor and Spouse Sponsorship Training is offered to all ID cardholders at ACS, Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne the first Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. Each unit is responsible to assign newcomers with a sponsor and make contact prior to arrival.

Upcoming Sponsorship Training Dates:

  • Sept. 6
  • Sept. 19 – Spouse Training at 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 4
  • Nov. 1
  • Dec. 6

This Sponsorship Program is designed to help service members, civilian employees and family members plan their move from a duty station somewhere else in the world to their new duty station in Europe. Below are several links that can assist personnel during each step of a move.

Pre-Arrival: Planning your move after receipt of assignment/orders

Post-Arrival: Must-know and nice-to-know information after arrival to a new duty station

Questions? Contact USAG Stuttgart ACS or message the garrison Public Affairs Office via Facebook.