Sponsor, Spouse Sponsor Training Schedule

Stuttgart’s Sponsorship Program
Sponsor and Spouse Sponsorship Training is offered to all ID cardholders at ACS, Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne the first Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. Each unit is responsible to assign newcomers with a sponsor and make contact prior to arrival.
Upcoming Sponsorship Training Dates:
- Sept. 6
- Sept. 19 – Spouse Training at 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Oct. 4
- Nov. 1
- Dec. 6
This Sponsorship Program is designed to help service members, civilian employees and family members plan their move from a duty station somewhere else in the world to their new duty station in Europe. Below are several links that can assist personnel during each step of a move.
Pre-Arrival: Planning your move after receipt of assignment/orders
- Military One Source Plan My Move
- Military Installation Information Pages
- Articles for Newcomers in Stuttgart
Post-Arrival: Must-know and nice-to-know information after arrival to a new duty station
- Driving In Europe and Practice USAREUR Driving Test & Study Guide
- Articles for Newcomers in Stuttgart
- Signup for garrison on-post email updates
- Housing office
- Vehicle Inspection and Registration Appointments (CAC Only)
Questions? Contact USAG Stuttgart ACS or message the garrison Public Affairs Office via Facebook.