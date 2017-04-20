The Special Missions Unit is recruiting current service members

A representative from the Special Missions Unit in Fort Bragg has scheduled a one hour briefing about the organization at the Panzer Education Center, June 8-9.

Service members from all branches of service, E-5’s thru E-8’s and KD/command complete O-3’s and O-4’s in the listed career fields are the primary recruiting audience.

Anyone junior to those pay grades in those career fields is welcome to attend to find out more about future career opportunities, they just cannot begin the application process yet.

Senior leaders in any career field or branch and 79S Career Counselors are also welcome to attend to find out more about the programs to provide additional career guidance to subordinates in the future.

The recruiter will conduct preliminary evaluations for those personnel interested in applying as an operator, June 9, including an Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) and some written testing. These events will begin at 7 a.m. and should be complete by 11 a.m.

Interested personnel should attend the briefing to find out more details. Contact 910-643-0649 or email the recruiter at: usarmy.bragg.usasoc.mbx.sof6-recruiter@mail.mil.