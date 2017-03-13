Small Elections Count: Register to vote absentee

California Special Primary Election Scheduled for April 4:

The State of California will conduct a special primary election on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, for the 34th Congressional District to replace Xavier Becerra who was confirmed as Attorney General of California. This district consists of part of Los Angeles County. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a special general election will be held on June 6. Service members, eligible family members and overseas citizens may use the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), the registration and ballot request form accepted by all States and territories. Complete, sign and send the FPCA to your election office. If you are a California resident from the 34th Congressional District, register and request an absentee ballot today starting at FVAP.gov. If you are not currently registered, your FPCA needs to be received by March 20; if you are currently registered, your FPCA ballot request must be received by March 28. Detailed instructions and county contact information is available at fvap.gov/california.

Georgia Special Election Scheduled for April 18:

The State of Georgia will conduct a special election on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, for the 6th Congressional District to replace Tom Price who was confirmed as the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. This district consists of parts of northern Atlanta and parts of surrounding counties such as Cobb, Fulton, and Dekalb.

Service members, eligible family members and overseas citizens may use the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), the registration and ballot request form accepted by all States and territories. Complete, sign and send the FPCA to your election office. If you are a Georgia resident from the 6th Congressional District, register and request an absentee ballot today starting at FVAP.gov. If you are not currently registered, your FPCA needs to be received by March 20; if you are currently registered, your FPCA ballot request must be received by April 14. Detailed instructions and county contact information is available at fvap.gov/georgia.

For more information on the Federal Voting Assistance Program or help with the absentee voting process, Stuttgart community members can contact the Voting Assistance Program office Building 2913, Room 114, Panzer Kaserne at DSN: 431-2865/civ. 07031-15-2865, http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-vap.html.