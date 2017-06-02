SKIES hosts joint spring recitals June 6 & 8

Stuttgart Family and MWR’s youth instructional program, SKIES Unlimited, is hosting two spring recitals at the theaters on Robinson Barracks, June 6 and Kelley Barracks, June 8. Ages 4 through 16 will perform choreographed dances such as ballet, jazz and tap. Both performances begin at 6 p.m. and are open to all ID cardholders to attend.

This is the first time two SKIES dance instructors and the Halpin School of Irish Dance have joined forces to perform together. For more information on SKIES programs, visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/instructional-programs