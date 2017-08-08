Sign up for CCVP Sept. 18

For all community members, especially newcomers to Stuttgart, looking to gain a better understanding of Germany and the State of Baden-Württemberg, the quarterly Capital City Visitation Program (CCVP), hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart PAO and the U.S. Forces Liaison Office B-W in conjunction with the City of Stuttgart is a good start.

Participants will learn about the German political system during a visit to the State Parliament in downtown Stuttgart. History buffs can hear about the Speech of Hope and the importance of the U.S. Forces presence here from the U.S. Forces Liaison Office. The tour also includes a visit to Stuttgart’s Rathaus, or town hall, and other landmarks in the downtown area. A traditional Swabian lunch is included in the tour.

The tour is free and open to all ID card holders 14 years and older. Participants will be picked up at 8:30 a.m. at the Exchange bus stop on Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen. The tour lasts until 5 p.m. Dress is business casual and good walking shoes.

Sign up by sending an email to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office, with the subject line “CCVP Sign Up” to: usarmy.stuttgart.id-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil.

The first 40 people will be accepted to participate and notified via email.

CCVP tours are considered “host nation engagement for transitional development.” Service members and DoD civilians interested in participating should consult with their chain of command to ascertain if the CCVP falls under “duty of administrative leave” in their unit.