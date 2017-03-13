SHS social networking, stressed teens workshop

Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling Service Clinical Director Lisa Roethling, a licensed professional counselor and licensed addictions therapist presents two days of evening events for parents of teens, April 12-13 in the Stuttgart High School auditorium beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Got teen stress? Stuttgart middle and high schools present a 90-minute workshop April 12 for parents of emotional or irrational teens. Come learn about the teenage brain, decision making, and how to better handle irrational teen behaviors.

The Social Lives of Networked Teens: Join the discussion in the Stuttgart High School auditorium on Panzer Kaserne, April 13 about the following subjects facing teens: