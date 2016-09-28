By Holly DeCarlo-White
USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office
The 2016 Combined Federal Campaign Overseas kicks off this month on Oct. 3 with an event at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne from noon to 1 p.m.
The CFC-O is an annual workplace giving campaign providing Department of Defense personnel serving overseas the opportunity to extend their service by supporting charitable causes of their choice.
The theme of the 2016 CFC-O is “Show Some Love” whereby contributors are encouraged to show their love by supporting life-changing programs in military communities, at home and abroad. Contributors have the option to give to the overseas military community through the Family Support and Youth Program fund.
Distinctive to the CFC-O, six percent of campaign gross, from undesignated contributions, is returned to the overseas installations Family Support and Youth Programs which is then used to invest in better quality of life programs for service members, their families, and federal employees.
Furthermore, contributors can support programs back home through the “CFC All-Around Giving” program, which allows contributors to pledge to thousands of local charities across the U.S. The complete, searchable charity list is available on the website, https://cfcoverseas.org.
In 2015, units across U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart raised $270,000 for charities, $117,628 toward Family Support and Youth Programs.
According to the CFC website, the following are a few examples of how donations can make a difference:
- $10 provides a month’s supply of clean drinking water.
- $25 provides a backpack and school supplies in South Sudan.
- $50 gives emergency medical supplies in the days following a natural disaster.
- $80 provides refugee children with a safe place to play.
Paperless options
The Defense Finance and Accounting Services myPay system offers contributors the opportunity to electronically pledge via payroll allotment. In addition, the CFC-O eGiving system allows contributors to complete a one-time or monthly recurring paperless contribution via credit card, debit card or transfer from a checking or savings account.
CFC History
Fundraising for charitable organizations in the Federal workplace can be traced to the late-1940’s, but in 1961, President John F. Kennedy officially authorized the U.S. Civil Service Commission to regulate fundraising in the Federal service by signing Executive Order 10927.
The CFC is:
- A strong military tradition.
- An extension of service.
- A way to connect federal employees to charitable organizations.
The CFC-O is the second largest CFC in the world with the five commands across six continents, there are 209,755 potential contributors and more than 3,000 campaign representatives. In 2015, with just 17% participation, $6.8 million was raised.
To donate or for more information, contact your unit representative or visit https://cfcoverseas.org, click “Donate.”