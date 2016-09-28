By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

The 2016 Combined Federal Campaign Overseas kicks off this month on Oct. 3 with an event at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne from noon to 1 p.m.

The CFC-O is an annual workplace giving campaign providing Department of Defense personnel serving overseas the opportunity to extend their service by supporting charitable causes of their choice.

The theme of the 2016 CFC-O is “Show Some Love” whereby contributors are encouraged to show their love by supporting life-changing programs in military communities, at home and abroad. Contributors have the option to give to the overseas military community through the Family Support and Youth Program fund.

Distinctive to the CFC-O, six percent of campaign gross, from undesignated contributions, is returned to the overseas installations Family Support and Youth Programs which is then used to invest in better quality of life programs for service members, their families, and federal employees.

Furthermore, contributors can support programs back home through the “CFC All-Around Giving” program, which allows contributors to pledge to thousands of local charities across the U.S. The complete, searchable charity list is available on the website, https://cfcoverseas.org.