SharePoint maintenance, portal migration scheduled

New: On Feb. 11 the SharePoint portal will migrate from operating system 2010 to 2013. It should not affect any applications, however, some applications have a lot of coding which could be impacted. Report any garrison SharePoint issues on Feb. 11 to DSN: 314-431-2112.

DISA has planned maintenance scheduled for the following dates and times which will impact the SharePoint server that houses Common Access Card information such as the bus schedule, garrison activities calendar and other information.

Service interruptions are expected Feb. 8-10 from 5-7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

DEPS service will be unavailable intermittently during maintenance window.

For additional information or questions contact usarmy.belvoir.peo-eis.mbx.ecmcs@mail.mil.