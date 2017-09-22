Announcements

SGAWC’s annual volksmarch to take place Oct. 1

September 22, 2017

The Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club (SGAWC) invites the garrison community to participate in its annual volksmarch in Filderstadt-Plattenhardt, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 1. There are three lengths of marches to participate in: 6 km (young people), 10km or 20 km.  The club is also seeking  volunteers in the kitchen and at the starthalle.  The cost is 2 euros for any of the walks.

For more details and directions about the volksmarch, visit www.sgawc.org/archive/werber-wandertag.pdf  To volunteer, email volunteers@sgawc.org. For more about the club, visit www.sgawc.org/.

 

 

Tags: × ×