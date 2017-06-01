Services limited or closed on German Holiday June 5

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Facility operating hours are as follows:
- Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): Open, limited service
- Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed
- Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed
- Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed
- Shuttle Services: Normal shuttle bus schedule service
- Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): Open, limited service
- Installation Property Book Office (IPBO): Limited to appointments only
- Central Issue Facility (CIF): Limited to appointments only
- Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Central Collection Point (CCP): Closed
- Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF): Appointments only
Also, the Stuttgart Housing Office will be closed.
For hours of operation during holidays visit www.stuttgart.army.mil.