Announcements, Kelley Barracks, Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks

Services limited or closed on German Holiday June 5

June 1, 2017

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Facility operating hours are as follows:

  • Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): Open, limited service
  • Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed
  • Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed
  • Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed
  • Shuttle Services: Normal shuttle bus schedule service
  • Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): Open, limited service
  • Installation Property Book Office (IPBO): Limited to appointments only
  • Central Issue Facility (CIF): Limited to appointments only
  • Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Central Collection Point (CCP): Closed
  • Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF): Appointments only

Also, the Stuttgart Housing Office will be closed.

For hours of operation during holidays visit www.stuttgart.army.mil.

 