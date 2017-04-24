Service members off-post take Overseas Housing Allowances (OHA) survey

This Overseas Housing Allowances (OHA) survey is used to measure utility/recurring maintenance expenses incurred by service members stationed overseas, who reside in private housing. This survey does not cover rental expenses. The data collected will assist in the determination of OHA paid to members in Germany.

Maximum response is needed to ensure service members continue to receive enough allowance to cover the cost of living in Stuttgart. This data is instrumental in updating utility allowances for the Overseas Housing Allowance Program. Responses are confidential. Only group statistics are reported.

To complete the survey and report Stuttgart area utility costs, gather actual bills or records of utility and recurring maintenance expenses for the last 12 months.

Time to Complete Survey: 20 minutes, open through April 27.

Take the survey at: http://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util