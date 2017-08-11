Service limited at Vehicle Inspection Aug 28

Due to calibration work, the Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) Inspection Station on Panzer Kaserne will provide only limited services Aug. 28.

To eliminate waiting time, make an online appointment and bring in your email confirmation to your appointment time. Make appointment online using a CAC card through the link located on www.stuttgart.army.mil under “Transportation” on the homepage. Be sure to select your Email Certificate for the site to function.

Base Support Operations Maintenance Division (BASOPS MD) contact is DSN 475-7277.