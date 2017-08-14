Closures for garrison Org Day Sept 1

To allow maximum participation of garrison employees for U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Organization Day, most garrison facilities will be closed, Sept. 1. The event takes place on the Parade Field on Panzer Kaserne. Montieth Street (between Building 2949 and the parade field) and Kasserine Strasse (between the parade field and the Shoppette) is closed to through traffic for the event.

The Panzer back gate will be open from 6:30-9:30 a.m. for inbound traffic only.

Family and MWR facilities will be closed not including the fitness centers.

Child, Youth and School (CYS) Service facilities will offer consolidated services on Panzer Kaserne. Contact CYS for information at DSN: 430-7480/civ. 0711-680-7480.



The U.S. holiday, Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Shuttle buses are planned to run on a normal schedule.

Facilities open Sept. 1

ID Card Office/Installation Access Control System Office (limited staffing, one station open), Army lodging facilities (Kelley and Panzer Hotels), Stuttgart Golf Course, Kelley Club, SATO Travel Office, Station Base Operations Maintenance Central Issue Facility (limited services).

Facilities closed Sept. 1