To bring holiday cheer to Stuttgart’s single and unaccompanied military personnel, the Stuttgart Community Spouses Club Barracks Cheer Committee is organizing the second annual Cookie Kaper in December.

Show support by baking extra cookies this holiday season to donate to packages for single service members on-post.

Drop-off cookies at the following locations, Dec. 1-2:

Dec. 1 between 3-7 p.m.:

Patch Thrift Shop

Dec. 2 from 7-9 a.m.:

All school locations

Kelley Barracks Child Development Center

Robinson Barracks Library

Patch Barracks Chapel

For information, visit http://stuttgartspousesclub.org.