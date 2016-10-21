The Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club is hosting a Friday Night Football Team Trivia contest event with a Silent Auction, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. This evening event is open to the Stuttgart military community.

Ticket cost: $20 per person available at www.StuttgartSpousesClub.org.

The trivia contest is not limited to sports.

Group Reservations: Teams may reserve a table for six to eight players by sending an email request including a team name, colors and a list of players to scsc.luncheons@gmail.com bu Nov. 4. Players may be added to your team as necessary.

For more information or questions, contact scsc.firstvice@gmail.com.