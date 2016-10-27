The Stuttgart Community Spouses Club Barracks Cheer Committee is collecting leftover Halloween candy to fill treat bags for the single and unaccompanied service members. Look for bins marked with SCSC candy donation signage throughout the garrison, Nov. 1-6. Locations to be announced soon!
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonOct 22 - 28, 2016
- Super E10 $2.517↓ $0.015
- Super $2.776↓ $0.013
- Super+ $3.002↓ $0.012
- Diesel $2.741↓ $0.036
Thu 27
Ludwigsburg “Kürbisausstellung” The World’s Largest Pumpkin Festival
September 2 @ 9:00 am - November 6 @ 8:30 pm
Fri 28
“Stuttgarter Jazztage”
October 28 - November 6
Sun 30
Hawaiian Hula Training
October 30 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Mon 31
Halloween House
October 31 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Mon 31
Halloween Special: A Historical German Murder Case Connected with Robert E. Lee
October 31 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm