School sports fields, tracks use, parking not permitted

Stuttgart High and Elementary School administration reminds community members within the garrison that DODEA school tracks and fields are NOT open to the community.

Units, registered garrison organizations and mission partners can schedule training on school grounds via a request form available from school administration. Contact the school at DSN: 431-4000/civ. 07031-15-4000.

Individuals are not permitted to enter school grounds at any time without prior permission on any installation.

Parking is also not permitted at the field on Panzer Kaserne’s Stuttgart High School. Authorized patrons must park in the designated parking lot and walk behind the school to the fields. The road leading from the entrance to behind the school is for emergency vehicles and deliveries ONLY.

There are a variety of trails that are also stroller friendly right outside of Panzer Kaserne for individual use biking/running/walking use.

Sample trail maps:

Running Maps here.

Cycling Trails in Sindelfingen here.