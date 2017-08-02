School Orientation, Open House Event Dates

School begins Aug. 28 on-post in Stuttgart. Students and parents can attend the following events to meet faculty take a look inside the schools they will be attending.

Not sure which school your child/ren will be attending? Contact the garrison School Liaison officers for information. Visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo

Patch Elementary School, Panzer Kaserne



New Families’ Orientation Aug. 17

Receive a brief overview of programs, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Patch Elementary School Gymnasium.

Class lists are posted Aug. 24 on doors in front of marquee after 5 p.m.

Family Preview Aug. 25



Meet your child’s teacher and drop off school supplies Aug. 25 between 1:30-2:15 p.m. in the child’s classroom.

Open House Sept. 6



Visit your child’s classroom and receive brief overview from the teacher Sept. 6 from 4:15-6 p.m. in the child’s classroom.

Robinson Barracks Elementary School, Robinson Barracks

Open House Aug. 25



Meet the principal, teachers, and school staff, as well as a school tour and overview Aug. 25 from 1:30-3 p.m.

Stuttgart Elementary School, Panzer Kaserne

Open House Aug. 25



Meet the principal, teachers, and school staff, as well as a school tour and overview, Aug. 25. Time TBD.

Patch Middle School, Patch Barracks

Campus Tours

Tour the school with the principal. Ask questions about programs, visit classrooms and get acquainted with the building August 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, and 22 from 3-3:45 p.m.

Student Schedules: Student schedules are sent to sponsor’s email Aug. 24. A schedule will be given to students on first day of school.

New Student Orientation and PTA Drive Aug. 25



Orientation, campus tour, meet the principal, assistant principal, and counselors Aug. 25 at the following times:

9 a.m. for 7 th -8 th graders

-8 graders 10:30 a.m. for 6th grader

A BBQ will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Patch MS Cafeteria.

Mini Schedule Night Sept. 14



Parents are invited to follow their child’s schedule and meet their teachers Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Arrive 15 minutes early to get your child’s schedule.

Stuttgart High School, Panzer Kaserne

New Student Orientation Aug. 24



Student ambassadors, faculty, and staff are hosting a two hour orientation for all new students and 9th graders, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an informational meeting in the auditorium followed by guided tours and our annual “brat burn” cookout.

Contact the School Liaison Office for all school related questions in USAG Stuttgart here.

All new families should attend the CARE Fair event Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Patch Barracks at the Fitness Center to meet with more than 70 program and service providers in one place to get information, ask questions in person with representatives and get to know what is available to all ID cardholders across the installations.