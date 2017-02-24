RSO Special Services Schedule March to April

Religious Support Office Services



Catholic

Ash Wednesday: March 1- Patch Chapel at noon and Panzer Chapel at 6 p.m.

Stations of the Cross every Lenten Friday, Patch Chapel at 6 p.m.



Penitential Services: April 11- Patch Chapel at 5:30 p.m.

Holy Thursday: April 13- Patch Chapel at 7 p.m., Washing of the feet and Adoration

Good Friday: April 14- Patch Chapel at 3 p.m., Outdoor Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: April 15- Panzer Chapel at 8 p.m., Easter Vigil Celebration

Easter Sunday: April 16- Patch Chapel at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Robinson Barracks at noon

Protestant

Ash Wednesday: March 1-Patch Chapel at 6 p.m.

Maundy Thursday: April 13- Panzer Chapel at 5 p.m.

Good Friday: April 14- Panzer Chapel at 5 p.m.

Palm/Easter Sundays: April 9 and 16 April per normal Chapel schedule here.

Jewish

Purim Carnival: March 12- Patch REC from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Passover: April 10- Time and location TBD

Contact the RSO with any questions, DSN: 431-3079/civ. 07031-15-3079