RSO Special Services Schedule March to April

Religious Support Office Services
Catholic
Ash Wednesday: March 1- Patch Chapel at noon and Panzer Chapel at 6 p.m.
Stations of the Cross every Lenten Friday, Patch Chapel at 6 p.m.
Penitential Services: April 11- Patch Chapel at 5:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday: April 13- Patch Chapel at 7 p.m., Washing of the feet and Adoration
Good Friday: April 14- Patch Chapel at 3 p.m., Outdoor Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: April 15- Panzer Chapel at 8 p.m., Easter Vigil Celebration
Easter Sunday: April 16- Patch Chapel at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Robinson Barracks at noon
Protestant
Ash Wednesday: March 1-Patch Chapel at 6 p.m.
Maundy Thursday: April 13- Panzer Chapel at 5 p.m.
Good Friday: April 14- Panzer Chapel at 5 p.m.
Palm/Easter Sundays: April 9 and 16 April per normal Chapel schedule here.
Jewish
Purim Carnival: March 12- Patch REC from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Passover: April 10- Time and location TBD
Contact the RSO with any questions, DSN: 431-3079/civ. 07031-15-3079