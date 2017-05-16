Robinson Barracks community volunteer positions available

ROBINSON BARRACKS COMMUNITY OUTREACH ORGANIZER

JOB DESCRIPTION

OVERVIEW: The United States Army Garrison Stuttgart Command team is seeking a Community Outreach Organizer for Robinson Barracks (RB). The mission of the Community Outreach Organizer is to better the quality of life and build a sense of community pride by sponsoring actions which help the RB residents build community and learn to navigate in the greater Stuttgart community. Our goal is to promote neighborhood improvement and to encourage citizen participation in civic affairs. This volunteer will bring community citizens together to work towards achieving common goals that will improve quality of life in the Robinson Barracks community.

POSITION: Robinson Barracks (RB) Community Outreach Organizer

ORGANIZATION: United States Army Garrison Stuttgart (USAG Stuttgart)

POSITION LEVEL: Volunteer 10 – 24 hours per week

REPORTING STRUCTURE: Reports to Army Community Service/ Directorate of Public Works Installation Coordinator

DESCRIPTION: The Community Outreach Organizer will utilize community building and organizing techniques to engage the neighborhood stakeholders for purposes of neighborhood improvement: residents, law enforcement, garrison leaders, church leaders, service providers, nonprofit and private organizations, teachers, principals and students. Responsibilities of the position include but are not limited to these duties:

Actively participate in a collaborative process for addressing common issues. Assist with volunteer recruitment, communicating with the community, and other resident leadership development.

Serve as liaison to stakeholders and neighborhood actors in community organizing activities.

Advocate for the best interests of the RB community on social concerns, housing and public safety issues.

Represent the RB residents at appropriate meetings, presentations and community events, as needed.

Collaboratively develop and implement time specific plans to resolve identified community issues. Work with the Garrison Housing Office to help maintain good housing quality. Help coordinate neighborhood improvement projects and volunteer service efforts.

Assist with the creation and distribution of communications on RB activities and issues, including Facebook and other social media platforms.

Build knowledge of appropriate community services and resources to make appropriate referrals for residents.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

(Best qualified/Not required) Bachelor’s degree completed or in progress in social science or community development field, or two years of relevant professional experience in community development.

Group facilitation skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, written and verbal.

Good analytical, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

Strong time and task management skills

Genuine commitment and sensitivity to residents and community issues

Respect for economic and cultural diversity, experience working with diverse groups of people

Highly motivated and independent, yet team-oriented

Must be able to work some week-ends and evenings

Computer and other standard office equipment skills sufficient to prepare flyers and other

Background check for working with children and youth is required (or will be conducted)

Register in the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS)

