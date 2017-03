U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart has scheduled a Community Town Hall meeting April 11, from 6-8 p.m. in the Robinson Barracks Chapel to address an increase in concerns regarding various issues expressed by residents of Robinson Barracks via social media and formal ICE comments.

RB residents may submit topics for discussion consideration and public response to the garrison Public Affairs Office via email: usarmy.stuttgart.id-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil