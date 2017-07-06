Announcements, Robinson Barracks

Parking closures on Robinson Barracks for weed cutting

July 6, 2017

From the Directorate of Public Works

Residents of Robinson Barracks will need to move their vehicles from the following locations no later than 9 a.m., until 4 p.m. for installation weed cutting and beautification in coordination made with the contractor, Centerra Road and Ground Maintenance Teams.

In addition, parking is closed at the RB Chapel all day on July 10 due to weed cutting of both parking spaces, front and rear of the Chapel, and surrounding parking spaces of the Chapel.

For questions, contact the RB Installation Coordinator at DSN: 420-6033 or civ: 0162-297-6045.

Each building group is scheduled for maintenance on different dates, listed below:

July 10

Bldg No             Move Veh. To                     Remarks

172                      Parking Lot of 181

173                      Parking Lot of 181

174                      Parking Lot of 183

175                      Parking Lot of 183

176                      Parking Lot of 184

177                      Parking Lot of 184

302                      Parking Lot of  301

306                      Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

307                      Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

312                      Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

313                      Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

Parking at the RB Chapel is closed.

July 11

Bldg No             Move Veh. To                     Remarks

154                     Commissary                        Back side, near field

155                      Commissary                        Back side, near field

156                      Library Parking Lot

157                      Rear of Chapel

158                      Front of Chapel

159                      Front of Chapel

178                      Parking Lot of 184

179                      Parking Lot of 183

180                      Parking Lot of 181

301                      Parking Lot of  302

306                     Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.

307                     Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.

308                    Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg 306 & 307.

312                     Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg. 312

313                     Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.313 & 312

July 12

Bldg No             Move Veh. To                     Remarks

164                     Parking Lot of 161

165                      Parking Lot of 160

166                      Parking Lot of 160 and Library Parking Lot

167                      Library Parking Lot

170                      Parking Lot of Post Office

171                      Parking Lot of 183

 

 