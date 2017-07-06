Parking closures on Robinson Barracks for weed cutting

From the Directorate of Public Works

Residents of Robinson Barracks will need to move their vehicles from the following locations no later than 9 a.m., until 4 p.m. for installation weed cutting and beautification in coordination made with the contractor, Centerra Road and Ground Maintenance Teams.

In addition, parking is closed at the RB Chapel all day on July 10 due to weed cutting of both parking spaces, front and rear of the Chapel, and surrounding parking spaces of the Chapel.

For questions, contact the RB Installation Coordinator at DSN: 420-6033 or civ: 0162-297-6045.

Each building group is scheduled for maintenance on different dates, listed below:

July 10

Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks

172 Parking Lot of 181

173 Parking Lot of 181

174 Parking Lot of 183

175 Parking Lot of 183

176 Parking Lot of 184

177 Parking Lot of 184

302 Parking Lot of 301

306 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

307 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

312 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

313 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.

Parking at the RB Chapel is closed.

July 11

Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks

154 Commissary Back side, near field

155 Commissary Back side, near field

156 Library Parking Lot

157 Rear of Chapel

158 Front of Chapel

159 Front of Chapel

178 Parking Lot of 184

179 Parking Lot of 183

180 Parking Lot of 181

301 Parking Lot of 302

306 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.

307 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.

308 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg 306 & 307.

312 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg. 312

313 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.313 & 312

July 12

Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks

164 Parking Lot of 161

165 Parking Lot of 160

166 Parking Lot of 160 and Library Parking Lot

167 Library Parking Lot

170 Parking Lot of Post Office

171 Parking Lot of 183