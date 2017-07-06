Parking closures on Robinson Barracks for weed cutting

From the Directorate of Public Works
Residents of Robinson Barracks will need to move their vehicles from the following locations no later than 9 a.m., until 4 p.m. for installation weed cutting and beautification in coordination made with the contractor, Centerra Road and Ground Maintenance Teams.
In addition, parking is closed at the RB Chapel all day on July 10 due to weed cutting of both parking spaces, front and rear of the Chapel, and surrounding parking spaces of the Chapel.
For questions, contact the RB Installation Coordinator at DSN: 420-6033 or civ: 0162-297-6045.
Each building group is scheduled for maintenance on different dates, listed below:
July 10
Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks
172 Parking Lot of 181
173 Parking Lot of 181
174 Parking Lot of 183
175 Parking Lot of 183
176 Parking Lot of 184
177 Parking Lot of 184
302 Parking Lot of 301
306 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.
307 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.
312 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.
313 Park in 1st parking lot, direct in front of Bldg.
Parking at the RB Chapel is closed.
July 11
Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks
154 Commissary Back side, near field
155 Commissary Back side, near field
156 Library Parking Lot
157 Rear of Chapel
158 Front of Chapel
159 Front of Chapel
178 Parking Lot of 184
179 Parking Lot of 183
180 Parking Lot of 181
301 Parking Lot of 302
306 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.
307 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.
308 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg 306 & 307.
312 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg. 312
313 Park in 2nd parking lot across from Bldg.313 & 312
July 12
Bldg No Move Veh. To Remarks
164 Parking Lot of 161
165 Parking Lot of 160
166 Parking Lot of 160 and Library Parking Lot
167 Library Parking Lot
170 Parking Lot of Post Office
171 Parking Lot of 183