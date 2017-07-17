Robinson Barracks back gate opens during construction

The Stuttgart garrison Directorate of Emergency Services, in coordination with host nation partners will open the back gate in the afternoons beginning Monday, July 17 from 4-6 p.m. for inbound traffic only.

This will continue until the completion of the construction on Roter Stich Strasse or if Force Protection levels elevate. Construction is expected to continue for the next 2-3 weeks. The gate will be manned by the Military Police. Two forms of ID will be required to gain entry.

Robinson Barracks Back Gate hours of operation: Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., excluding Federal Holidays

Questions? Contact DSN: 431-3001.