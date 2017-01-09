USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Public Works

Kelley Barracks Sewer Repair Project: Traffic detours begin Jan. 16 through the end of February for the closure of Pine Straße, from Spruce Straße to the parking lot entrance at the end of the dog run. Traffic flow detours onto Maple Straße near Buildings 3309 and 3308.

Patch Barracks Sidewalks: Repair of sidewalks and stairs connecting to Florida Straße on Patch Barracks near Buildings 2406, 2411, 2447 begins in January through July 2017.

Kelley and Robinson Barracks Army Family Housing: Barbecue area work begins in January through April 2017 in Buildings 300 – 313 on Robinson Barracks and Buildings 3400 – 3408 on Kelley Barracks.

Tree trimming off-post near Kelley Barracks Jan. 16 – 20.

By the Stuttgart German Polizei for situational awareness:

The City of Stuttgart will conduct scheduled tree cutting and forest clearing along Plieninger Straße, directly across from Kelley Barracks from Jan. 16 – 20.