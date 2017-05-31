Road construction planned near Robinson Barracks July 3 to August 20

A road construction project near Robinson Barracks is scheduled between July 3 and Aug. 20 Construction at the intersection between Schozacher Strasse, Roter Stich and Tapachstrasse adjacent to Robinson Barracks will occur in three phases.

Phase 1: Beginning July 3-30 with the closure of the road “Roter Stich” at the intersection. Schozacher Strasse and Tapachstrasse will remain open. Traffic will be rerouted via Auerbachstrasse. Stuttgart military community members can only access Robinson Barracks via Auerbachstrasse and Schozacher Strasse.

Phase 2: Beginning July 31 to Aug. 17 with the closure of Tapachstrasse at the intersection. Roter Stich and Schozacher Straße will remain open. Traffic from and to Tapachstrasse will be rerouted via Rotweg. Stuttgart military community members can access Robinson Barracks via Rotweg and Schozacher Strasse.

Phase 3: Aug. 17-20 closure of Schozacher Strasse and all access from and to the intersection. Traffic will be rerouted via the detour plan. Stuttgart military community members can access Robinson Barracks via Auerbachstrasse.

Note that during all three construction phases, Stuttgart military community members will be able to access Robinson Barracks via the main gate.

Detour signs will be placed by the City of Stuttgart.