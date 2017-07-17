Road construction outside Patch Barracks gate begins

NEW July 17: Road construction on Hauptstrasse (main road into Patch) will begin July 17. Traffic should be open both directions during the time of construction. The garrison Directorate of Emergency Services and the Polizei will monitor traffic flow. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 4.

Tip Exiting Patch: Use the outbound exit at the K&K in the afternoon and follow Kurmärker Straße continuing around to Untere Waldplätze which brings you back to Frog road. This will avoid the area completely.

__________

The City of Stuttgart also advised a road construction project close to Patch Main Gate will begin June 19 through Sept. 18 in order to run new lines for water, gas and energy.

Phase 1: Construction starts on the side of Katzenbachstraße up until the pedestrian crossing at the main gate, in front of the footpath on the right side.

Phase 2: The footpath on the right side of Patch Main Gate will be closed.

Remember to use caution in the areas.

Questions? Contact DSN 431-3001.