The City of Stuttgart advised a road construction project close to Patch Main Gate will begin June 19 through Sept. 18 in order to run new lines for water, gas and energy.

Phase 1: Construction starts on the side of Katzenbachstraße up until the pedestrian crossing at the main gate, in front of the footpath on the right side.

Phase 2: The footpath on the right side of Patch Main Gate will be closed.