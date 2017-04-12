Resiliency Seminar– Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Resiliency Seminars– Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Mental Fitness Coach, Eva Diamond is visiting the Stuttgart military community April 17-28 presenting resiliency workshops focused on mind and body empowerment, real personal power, and self-control. In addition to making stops at the middle and high schools on-post, Diamond will host free community workshops, open to all ID card holders from 1-4 p.m. on the following dates/locations:

April 19 Kelley Theater

April 20 Patch Theater

April 21 Patch Chapel Annex

April 24 Panzer Chapel

Special workout sessions are scheduled April 25-27 at the Panzer Fitness Center from 6-7 a.m.

Adults and youth ages 12 and up are invited to signup to attend Smart Kids Night Out, a free self-defense and mental fitness class, April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Fitness Center Basketball Court, Bldg. 2990, Panzer Kaserne.



This event is designed to empower children by providing mental fitness coaching strategies to help them realize their “Voice of Value.” Sponsored by the Marine Corps Forces Europe, open to ID cardholders. Ages 12 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.