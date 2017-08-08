Announcements, Kelley Barracks

Reserve Pre-Retirement Benefit Seminar Aug 10

August 8, 2017

The 99th Regional Support Command  for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command are hosting a Reserve Pre-Retirement Benefit Seminar Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks. Spouses are also encouraged to attend. 

The seminar will cover important retirement information from the Reserve perspective. Topics include: Retired Pay Process, Survivor Benefits Plans, TRICARE Medical/Dental, My Army Benefits, Gray Area Benefits, and Veterans Affairs Service.

RSVP required, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=352192&k=016440087255

Agenda

7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

 Registration

8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

 Opening Remarks/Admin Announcements

8:15 a.m. – 9-15 a.m.

 My Army Benefits

9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

 Community Partner Time

(For all Services)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

 RCSBP/SBP (Survivor Benefit Plans)

(For all Services)

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

 TRICARE (For all Services)

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

 Lunch

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

 Retirement Pay (Geared towards Army but, Blended Retirement for all services)

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

 VA Benefits (For all services)

4:30 p.m. –5:00 p.m.

 Comments/Closing Remarks/Event Conclusion

 

 