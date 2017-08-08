The 99th Regional Support Command for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command are hosting a Reserve Pre-Retirement Benefit Seminar Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks. Spouses are also encouraged to attend.

The seminar will cover important retirement information from the Reserve perspective. Topics include: Retired Pay Process, Survivor Benefits Plans, TRICARE Medical/Dental, My Army Benefits, Gray Area Benefits, and Veterans Affairs Service.

RSVP required, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=352192&k=016440087255

Agenda