The 99th Regional Support Command for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command are hosting a Reserve Pre-Retirement Benefit Seminar Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks. Spouses are also encouraged to attend.
The seminar will cover important retirement information from the Reserve perspective. Topics include: Retired Pay Process, Survivor Benefits Plans, TRICARE Medical/Dental, My Army Benefits, Gray Area Benefits, and Veterans Affairs Service.
RSVP required, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=352192&k=016440087255
Agenda
|
7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Registration
|
8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
|Opening Remarks/Admin Announcements
|
8:15 a.m. – 9-15 a.m.
|My Army Benefits
|
9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Community Partner Time
(For all Services)
|
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|RCSBP/SBP (Survivor Benefit Plans)
(For all Services)
|
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|TRICARE (For all Services)
|
12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
|Lunch
|
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
|Retirement Pay (Geared towards Army but, Blended Retirement for all services)
|
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|VA Benefits (For all services)
|
4:30 p.m. –5:00 p.m.
|Comments/Closing Remarks/Event Conclusion