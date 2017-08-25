Required Annual TARP Training Dates

The 66th Military Intelligence Stuttgart Field Office will hold Threat Awareness and Reporting Program (TARP) briefings on Wednesday’s at the following locations:

Sept. 6 —Kelley Theater

Sept. 13 —Panzer Chapel

Sept. 20 —Patch Chapel

Briefings in English will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and should last approximately one hour.

The briefing is an annual requirement for all Defense Department employees, contractors and service members. Family members are not required, but highly encouraged to attend.

If an organization requires a brief in German, contact the Stuttgart Field Office at DSN 591-5006/civ. 0964-170-591-5006.