Pocket, Swiss Army knives not allowed on fest grounds

The “Stuttgarter Frühlingsfest,” or spring fest, is in full swing until May 7 at the Cannstatter Wasen fest grounds in Stuttgart Bad-Cannstatt. This is a reminder from the Stuttgart Polizei that visitors are not allowed to carry pocket and Swiss Army knives on the fest grounds. These items will be confiscated during security checks conducted at the various entrances to the fest ground and prior to entering any beer tent.

For more information on banned items, visit here. Read more about the German Weapons Law here.