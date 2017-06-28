Registration for the 2017 Summer Reading Program is now open

The Stuttgart Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin with a kick-off party on June 29 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Every Thursday from 1 – 3 p.m., children enrolled in the Summer Reading Program can visit the library on Patch or Robinson Barracks to get their paper log stamped, receive their weekly reading prize, and create a Reading By Design related craft. Everyone must also log all of their minutes spent reading, via the Summer Reading website (where you registered).

A Summer Reading Wrap-Up party is set for August 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Patch, where all children, teens, and adults who were registered for the program will be eligible to win prizes.

Click here to register the whole family.

For more information visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/patch-library