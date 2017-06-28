Announcements, Patch Barracks

Registration for the 2017 Summer Reading Program is now open

June 28, 2017

The Stuttgart Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin with a kick-off party on June 29 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Every Thursday from 1 – 3 p.m., children enrolled in the Summer Reading Program can visit the library on Patch or Robinson Barracks to get their paper log stamped, receive their weekly reading prize, and create a Reading By Design related craft. Everyone must also log all of their minutes spent reading, via the Summer Reading website (where you registered).

A Summer Reading Wrap-Up party is set for August 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Patch, where all children, teens, and adults who were registered for the program will be eligible to win prizes.

Click here to register the whole family.

For more information visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/patch-library

Heather Tibodeaux’s kindergarten class read books together in the library of Stuttgart Elementary School dressed in pajamas joined the rest of Stuttgart Elementary School in recognizing Red Ribbon Week by dressing up in their favorite PJ’s and wearing them to school, Oct. 24. Red Ribbon Week has been recognized since 1985 in remembrance of Enrique Camarena who died in the line of duty fighting the use of drugs in America. Every day this week, students pledge remain drug free in a different and creative way. Photo by Daniel L’Esperance

 