Robinson Barrack Elementary School is hosting a field day for approximately 250 students, June 6 from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. RBES is looking for support to help facilitate this event. The physical education teacher will have all games and activities planned and ready to go, volunteers are needed to run the activities to include jump roping, soccer shootout, Frisbee toss, etc.

For additional information, contact the School Liaison Officer, +49 (0)711-680-7465 or DSN: 430-7465.