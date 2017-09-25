RBES parking lot right turn only to exit

Based on a residents recommendation, the Directorate of Public Works has placed a mandatory right turn only traffic sign at the intersection when exiting the Robinson Barracks Elementary School parking lot. Community members are asked to comply and follow the new sign direction.

Residents returning back to the housing area are required to make a mandatory right turn, instead of waiting for traffic to clear in order to make a left. Now, drivers are to proceed right to the traffic circle to speed up exiting traffic.