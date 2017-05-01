RB Library reopens Thursdays

Update May 1, 2017:

The Robinson Barracks Library is now reopened on Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekly.

__________________________________________________

The Robinson Barracks Library is scheduled to close temporarily beginning March 20, until hiring actions can move forward to fully staff all library locations within the garrison. The more highly trafficked Patch Barracks Library will remain open, in full-service, for community members library needs. The current RB Librarian on staff will move over to the Patch location until the RB Library is able to resume operations.

A message from Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation:

Online Resources: www.library.eur.army.mil