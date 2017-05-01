RB Library reopens Thursdays

Update May 1, 2017:
The Robinson Barracks Library is now reopened on Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekly.
__________________________________________________
The Robinson Barracks Library is scheduled to close temporarily beginning March 20, until hiring actions can move forward to fully staff all library locations within the garrison. The more highly trafficked Patch Barracks Library will remain open, in full-service, for community members library needs. The current RB Librarian on staff will move over to the Patch location until the RB Library is able to resume operations.
A message from Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation:
While we understand your concerns, due to current staffing, it is not possible for us to adequately staff both the Patch and Robinson Libraries at this time.
During this time, please be sure to make use of our online resources and our eBooks and e-audio books: Overdrive, One Click Digital, Rosetta Stone, etc.
Additionally, the Patch Library will remain open to serve you during the following hours: Mon-Thurs 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri – closed.
We appreciate your continued support of the Stuttgart Library Program.
Online Resources: www.library.eur.army.mil