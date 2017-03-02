Announcements

RAPIDS Appointment Scheduler down March 11-12

March 2, 2017

Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) has scheduled an extended maintenance window, which will start on March 11 at 10 a.m. through March 12 at 3 a.m.  Eastern Standard Time. During this time, the ID Card Office Online, RAPIDS Appointment Scheduler, Trusted Associate Sponsorship System (TASS) milConnect, and other DMDC websites will not be accessible.