The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Customs Office reminds customers that hard copy printouts are required of all necessary documentation to receive the appropriate customs documents, i.e. Rental Contract, Rental Vehicle Registration, Bill of Lading, Bill of Sale, etc.

Retirees that need a pink card renewal must bring their I.D. card, U.S. Passport and Residence Permit.

For more information, contact DSN: 431-2657/civ. 07031-15-2657.