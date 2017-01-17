Postmaster USAG Stuttgart

The U.S. Postal Service has scheduled the first increase in three years for First-Class Mail Forever Stamps, effective Jan. 22.

The last time stamp prices increased was in January 2014. Today’s price change filing does not include any price change for Postcards, for letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.

The First-Class Mail prices for these products are:

Current New Letters (1 oz.) 47 cents 49 cents Letters additional ounces 21 cents 21 cents Letters to all international destinations $1.15 $1.15 Postcards 34 cents 34 cents

Stamp prices have stayed consistent with the average annual rate of inflation since the Postal Service was formed in 1971.

For information on Postal Services in Stuttgart, visit http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-postal.html.