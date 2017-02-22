Polizei requests assistance from Schoniach residents

From USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services:

Residents in Schoniach received notices from the Polizei in their mailboxes recently asking for assistance. The translated notice is below.

Stuttgart community members are reminded, there are several ways to notify local authorities in the event of criminal activity:

Call German Polizei/Fire/EMS throughout Germany for emergencies off post by dialing 112 or contact the Military Police at DSN: 430-5261/5262 or civ. 0711 680-5261/5262.

To report suspicious activity, download the iReport app and send direct reports to Military Police and Military Intelligence. If you see something say something!

The police are asking for your assistance in Schönaich: Unidentified man penetrates into residential home

Early Saturday morning (18 Feb 2017), around 05:00 o’clock, an unknown man penetrated into the cellar of a residential home on the southern outskirts of Schönaich. He was noticed by the local residents in a bedroom and then ran away.

The following description of the unknown person is available to the police:

28 to 38 years old

170 to 180 cm tall

corpulent

round shaped head

brown, fluffy-looking beard without upper-lip beard

at the time he was dressed with a black t-shirt and gray, half or three-quarter length jeans

Individuals, who have made suspicious perceptions at the time in question, or who can give any information to the identity of the unknown man, are asked to report to the Böblingen criminal investigation department.

Phone number: 07031/13-00