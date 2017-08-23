PMS drop-off location change during construction

Construction near Patch Middle School will prevent parents from dropping students off at the school.

Parents will no longer be able to drop off or pick up their children at the Patch Middle School starting on Aug. 28, the first day of school, due to upcoming construction on Illinois Strasse which has caused the Middle School bus drop off and pick up zone to change from Illinois Strasse to Montana Strasse.

Parents will have to drop their Middle School-aged children off at other locations on Patch Barracks such as Washington Square, Bankers Row, the AAFES Food Court, the Commissary, the Community Center or the Patch Gym. The Students will then need to walk to school from there. The students will also need to be picked up at any of those locations after school.

With school buses now using Montana Strasse as the drop off and pick up zone for Patch Middle School students, Montanan Strasse as well as parts of New York Strasse will be closed to all traffic except school buses starting at 7:25 a.m. until all buses have left the area, and again in the afternoon starting at 2 p.m. Due to early release of students on Thursdays, the afternoon closure of Montana Strasse and New York Strasse will occur at 1 p.m.

For more information on this change of bus and parent drop off and pick up of Patch Middle School students, contact the school principal directly at Rick.renninger@eu.dodea.edu.