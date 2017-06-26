Planning to bring guests July 4th on-post?

The July 4th Independence Day celebration on Patch Barracks from 5-11 p.m. can be shared with up to four non-DoD cardholder friends. To ensure your visitors can get on post easier, do the following:

Fill out form AE Form 190-16F Send it to the IACS Office using an official government email address no later than June 30.

Completing the form in advance saves time signing in guests at the Patch Barracks front gate. Remind your friends to bring their photo IDs.

IACS is open weekdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., excepton federal holidays. Call 07031-15-2872/2875/2889 or visit the office in Bldg. 2915, Panzer Kaserne, for more information.

Note: Requests for access must be sent from an official email account; for example, accounts ending in .mil, .aafes.com, .eu.dodea.edu, .gov, or .nato e-mail address.