Pick up your Operation PCS Benefit Card

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Through Aug. 9, service members can present their orders to any Army & Air Force Exchange Service customer service desk and receive an Operation PCS Benefit Card. The card entitles service members to 5 percent off qualifying purchases of $100 or more when they use their MILITARY STAR card in Exchange stores or at www.shopmyexchange. com.

Benefit cards are valid for 90 days from issuance date.

“PCS’ing is no picnic, and the associated costs are known to cause sticker shock,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shopping with the Exchange’s Operation PCS Benefit Card will help military families ease some of the financial burdens of moving to a new duty station.”

To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, authorized shoppers can visit www.MyECP.com. The card’s

benefits include:

* Competitive 10.99 percent interest rate-the lowest flat rate among

store cards

* No annual, late or over-limit fees

* 10 percent off first-day purchases

* 10 percent off Exchange food court purchases

* 5 cents per gallon savings at Exchange gas stations

* Free standard shipping at shopmyexchange.com

With every purchase, MILITARY STAR cardholders earn points as part of a rewards program. Cardholders earn 2 points for every $1 spent wherever the MILITARY STAR card is accepted. For every 2,000 points earned, shoppers automatically receive a $20 rewards card.

Soldiers and Airmen may use the Operation PCS Benefit Card on as many qualifying transactions as they wish. The card does not apply to purchases of fuel, gift cards and uniforms or purchases at restaurants, concessions, the Exchange Online Mall and other services’ exchanges.